Interactive Children's Book Riddle Quest: The Golden Book of Wonders Launches in Multiple Accessible Formats

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robert Wolseley announces the October 1, 2025 release of his groundbreaking children's chapter book and recipient of the Bronze Readers’ Favorite Award, "Riddle Quest: The Golden Book of Wonders" (ISBN: 979-8992825008), an innovative interactive story designed to be accessible to children of all abilities through multiple formats including hardcover, eBook, audiobook with vivid illustration descriptions, and video with ASL interpretation. Published by Harper Palette Publishing, the 68-page adventure is ideal for ages 6-10.

When two young adventurers, Ellie and Max, discover a glowing book in the library, it pulls them into a riddle-filled quest through classic literary-inspired lands. Working together to solve puzzles and overcome challenges, they can return home only by unlocking riddles and discovering the true treasures of family, friendship, and courage.

"Riddle Quest" is an interactive experience, combining storytelling with riddles and lessons of the heart. Written under the pen name Mr. Bob and illustrated by Andri Anto, the book encourages readers to solve puzzles with Ellie and Max, building critical problem-solving skills and a love of reading.

"I've always been passionate about puzzles, adventure, and sparking curiosity in young readers," said Wolseley. "Riddle Quest grew from a desire to blend those passions into a book that not only entertains but also challenges kids to think, imagine, and problem-solve."

The creators have taken a groundbreaking approach to make the book accessible to all children through various formats. According to the World Blind Union, less than 10% of published works are available in accessible formats, creating what experts call a "global book famine" for children with print disabilities. Riddle Quest addresses this critical gap by offering a hardcover and eBook alongside an audiobook with vivid descriptions of the illustrations for visually impaired children, and a video version with closed captions and an ASL interpreter.

"For the first time, children of all abilities—including those who are visually or hearing impaired, or who learn in different ways—can experience the same story in formats designed just for them," continued Wolseley. "Now the magic of the story can be enjoyed by kids of all abilities."

"Riddle Quest: The Golden Book of Wonders" is available for pre-order on Amazon with the hardcover priced at $19.95 and Kindle version at $2.99. The book will be released in hardcover, eBook, audiobook, and video formats on October 1, 2025.

To celebrate the launch, the author will be hosting book signings at Barnes & Noble and other local bookstores and fairs in New Hampshire. The book is also featured on NetGalley and the IBPA Bookstore Spotlight Promotion. For more information, you can contact him directly via his website: https://www.harperpalette.com/contact

ABOUT ROBERT WOLSELEY

Robert Wolseley, writing under the pen name Mr. Bob, is a children's author with a passion for puzzles, adventure, and sparking imagination in young readers. He lives in New Hampshire with his wife and their two rescue dogs. "Riddle Quest: The Golden Book of Wonders" is his debut chapter book, blending interactive riddles with classic storytelling to create an unforgettable reading experience. For more information, visit https://www.harperpalette.com/author-mr-bob or follow Harper Palette Publishing on social media: Facebook (@harperpalettepub), Instagram (@harperpalette), TikTok (@harperpalette), and YouTube (@HarperPalette).

