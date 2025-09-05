Governor Hochul Celebrates Universal School Meals Program in Effect During First Week of 2025-26 Academic School Year

State Senator Shelley Mayer said, “The start of a new school year is an exciting time for students, families, and our school communities. As Chair of the Senate Education Committee, I am proud that this year, New York’s children can head back to school focused on learning, growing, and enjoying their time in the classroom, without facing hunger during school or social exclusion. For too many in my district and across the state, rising costs and reduced federal support have placed burdens on their families. I thank Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the Senate for their unwavering commitment to ensuring every child has access to school meals and the resources they need to thrive.”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “Our work to bring free breakfast and lunch to every student in every school across New York State is one of the greatest public goods we’ve secured for children and families. Universal School Meals has the power to transform a student’s daily experience, making school a place where kids can focus on learning and growing without stigma or shame, while creating real financial savings for parents that can support other family needs. I am deeply proud to sponsor the Universal School Meals Act and to have led this historic initiative in the Senate alongside Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas, Governor Hochul, and our statewide coalition of partners.”

Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said, “As our students returned to school this week, I reflected on how grateful I am to have worked alongside the Healthy School Meals for All NY Kids coalition to pass Universal School Meals. I am deeply appreciative of the Governor’s commitment to this and the unwavering support of Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Senator Michelle Hinchey. In New York, our children come first, and ensuring they are well-nourished during the school year is essential. Achieving this was no small feat—we worked tirelessly with advocates, unions and colleagues for years to make it happen. Now children will be well nourished in school and parents do not have to choose between paying rent or covering the cost of school meals. At a time when education is under attack and social services are being stripped away, I’m proud that New York remains vigilant in protecting and supporting our children.”