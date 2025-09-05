Sacco - Italian Pasta Express Joins FasterCapital EquityPilot to Revolutionize Fast Food Pasta Market

Rendering of a classic Sacco pasta dish

Sacco joins FasterCapital’s EquityPilot to find investors and launch the first fast food chain focused on Italian pasta.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sacco - Italian Pasta Express, an innovative fast food startup specializing in authentic Italian pasta dishes, today announced a strategic partnership with FasterCapital through its EquityPilot program. This collaboration aims to accelerate Sacco’s market entry and expansion across key global urban centers, leveraging FasterCapital’s extensive resources and global network to disrupt the fast food industry with a healthier, high-quality pasta-focused dining experience.

Market Opportunity & Problem Statement

The global fast food market is projected to surpass $900 billion by 2027, driven by consumer demand for quick, affordable meals. However, traditional fast food often lacks nutritional value and variety, leaving a gap for healthier alternatives. Italian cuisine remains one of the most beloved worldwide, yet no fast food chain currently offers pasta as a core product. Sacco addresses this white space by combining fast food’s speed and affordability with authentic Italian culinary quality, targeting health-conscious consumers seeking convenient yet premium dining options in high-traffic urban markets such as Dubai and Doha.

Startup Solution & Differentiation

Sacco - Italian Pasta Express delivers freshly prepared, high-quality pasta dishes using only durum wheat pasta and authentic Italian sauces, served with the speed and efficiency of a fast food outlet. The menu features classics like Carbonara, Bolognese, and Pesto alongside complementary sides and Italian-inspired desserts. Sacco’s proprietary preparation and storage method ensures dishes are ready-to-serve within minutes without compromising quality. This unique approach enables a scalable business model with exceptional profit margins—up to 1642% markup on key dishes—positioning Sacco as a disruptive force in fast casual dining. Early market tests indicate strong customer enthusiasm and repeat patronage, validating the concept’s appeal.

FasterCapital Partnership Value

Through the EquityPilot program, Sacco gains access to FasterCapital’s global mentorship, strategic guidance, and capital-raising expertise. FasterCapital’s rigorous selection process, led by Hesham Zreik, ensures only high-potential startups join the program, providing Sacco with credibility and a robust support ecosystem. The partnership will accelerate Sacco’s operational setup, marketing launch, and international scaling roadmap, targeting rapid expansion within the Middle East and beyond. FasterCapital’s network will facilitate connections with investors and strategic partners essential for sustainable growth.

Executive Quotes

Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital:

“Sacco represents a compelling innovation in the fast food sector by marrying authentic Italian cuisine with the convenience and speed consumers demand today. Their unique preparation technology and scalable model align perfectly with our investment thesis focused on disruptive startups with global potential. We are excited to support Umberto and his team in transforming the fast food landscape and capturing a significant share of the growing healthy dining market.”

Umberto Sacco, Founder & CEO of Sacco - Italian Pasta Express:

“Our vision is to redefine fast food by offering high-quality, authentic Italian pasta dishes that are both affordable and convenient. Partnering with FasterCapital provides us with the strategic resources and mentorship necessary to realize this vision on a global scale. Together, we will bring a fresh, healthier alternative to fast food lovers worldwide and build a brand rooted in Italian tradition and innovation.”

Growth Trajectory & Future Plans

In the coming 12 months, Sacco plans to launch its flagship location in Dubai, followed by rapid rollout of additional outlets supported by a centralized production kitchen to optimize costs and quality control. The startup aims to expand into other metropolitan markets such as Doha and European capitals, targeting 3-5 locations within the first 18 months. Capital raised through FasterCapital’s network will fuel marketing, operational scaling, and product innovation. Long-term, Sacco envisions becoming the leading international fast food pasta chain, with potential brand extensions into pizza and gelato under the Sacco umbrella.

About Sacco - Italian Pasta Express

Founded by Umberto Sacco, Sacco - Italian Pasta Express is an innovative fast food chain concept specializing exclusively in authentic Italian pasta dishes. Combining fast service, affordable pricing, and high-quality ingredients, Sacco aims to disrupt the fast food market by offering a healthier, sustainable alternative that honors Italian culinary tradition.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups. Established in 2014, we are now #1 venture builder in terms of number of startups that we have helped, money invested and money raised. It supports startups worldwide through various programs, including funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program is designed to help early-stage startups build scalable solutions with mentorship, strategic guidance, and network support.

