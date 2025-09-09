Barbados Luxury Properties Expand as Pendry Residences Progresses with Hotel, Yacht Berths and World-Class Amenities

Construction at Pendry Barbados is well Underway Richie Quintyne, CEO NVEST Estates Live the Marina Lifestyle at Pendry Barbados Zaheera Spooner, Luxury Broker at NVEST Estates Luxury is the essence of the Pendry lifestyle

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barbados is entering a pivotal moment in its luxury journey. Global hospitality leaders such as Pendry Hotels & Resorts and Montage International are reshaping the island’s real estate and tourism landscape, bringing with them a new level of sophistication that reflects the expectations of modern high-net-worth buyers and lifestyle-driven travelers.Recently, the NVEST Estates team toured the Pendry Barbados development site, where construction is progressing smoothly and remains firmly on track for timely completion in 2027. Several of the Pendry Residences are already finished, move-in ready, and available for purchase—offering buyers an immediate opportunity to step into the lifestyle this landmark project is set to deliver.These residences highlight how Barbados luxury properties are evolving. Buyers are no longer seeking only oceanfront views; they want lock-and-leave convenience, curated experiences that enrich their stay, and the peace of mind that every detail is managed to international five-star standards. From arriving to a stocked kitchen to finding a yacht prepared at the marina, Pendry is setting the benchmark for modern Caribbean ownership.Pendry Barbados, set on the island’s celebrated West Coast, will ultimately feature eighty oceanfront guestrooms designed with a refined Caribbean sensibility, alongside forty-six branded residences that combine private ownership with the privileges of a five-star resort. Dining, wellness facilities, a spa, and family-focused amenities such as a children’s club will complete the lifestyle offering. A new coffee shop and fine dining restaurant—both open to the public—will further enhance the social vibrancy of the community, adding a mix of energy and elegance that extends beyond residents and guests.The marina is a particularly transformative element. For an island historically known for beachfront villas, the introduction of a brand-new yacht club—featuring berths available for purchase on a leasehold basis and open to the public—adds a fresh dimension to the market. This development welcomes the global yachting community while extending the appeal of Barbados luxury properties into a fully integrated lifestyle proposition.Richie Quintyne, CEO of NVEST Estates, described the visit as a strong indicator of the project’s momentum. “Touring the completed residences gave us a clear sense of the quality and lifestyle that Pendry Barbados is bringing to the market. These homes demonstrate that the vision is already being delivered—luxury defined by simplicity, service, and experience. Pendry offers a hospitality-driven model where every aspect of ownership is seamlessly managed and elevated.”Luxury Broker Zaheera Spooner echoed this perspective, noting, “Buyers today are looking for effortless ownership and a lifestyle that anticipates their needs. The move-in ready residences are proof that Pendry is delivering on that vision, while positioning Barbados alongside the world’s most exclusive destinations.”For Barbados, the significance extends well beyond Pendry’s walls. International investors and second-home buyers increasingly expect integrated dining, wellness, and cultural experiences, paired with seamless service comparable to what they enjoy in Europe or North America. Pendry and Montage are answering that demand while ensuring that public-facing amenities such as restaurants and wellness spaces enrich the wider community.What makes the project distinct is its ability to balance global sophistication with authenticity. Pendry Residences complement the natural coastline rather than overwhelm it, while the marina strengthens the island’s connectivity and makes it more competitive in the regional luxury market.As Barbados continues to compete globally, Pendry Barbados demonstrates the island’s ability to expand its luxury footprint without losing its identity. With construction progressing on schedule, residences already move-in ready, and yacht berths in Barbados available through the new yacht club, the island is on track to cement its place among the Caribbean’s most dynamic destinations—where lifestyle, investment, and authenticity converge.

