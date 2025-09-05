Belmont Wealth Planning Responds to Surge in Tax Anxiety with Trusted Will, Trust & Probate Services

Families face rising tax pressures. Belmont Wealth Planning offers expert guidance in Wills, Trusts & Probate, protecting estates with clarity.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belmont Wealth Planning Responds to Surge in Tax Anxiety with Trusted Will, Trust & Probate ServicesAs Chancellor Rachel Reeves braces for growing pressures ahead of the Autumn 2025 Budget, UK families are facing a perfect storm of concern over inheritance tax reform, frozen tax thresholds, and new rules treating pensions as part of estates. Against this backdrop, Belmont Wealth Planning—with its Head Office in Essex, consultation offices in Canary Wharf, and backed by a seasoned team of 35 professionals—continues to offer clarity and protection through decades of expertise in Wills, Trusts, and Probate. Recent headlines underscore the urgent need for proactive estate planning:Inheritance Tax Reform Looms: Proposals may cap lifetime gifting, restrict the “seven-year rule”, and further expand the IHT net ( source: The Week Financial Times.)Frozen Thresholds Drive Up Tax Revenues: With main allowances frozen through 2028, IHT receipts are rising sharply—£3.1 billion collected in April–July 2025, with forecasts suggesting over £14 billion annually by 2030 UK Landlord Tax.Threat to Family Farms & Businesses: New rules ending full relief on agricultural/business property estates over £1M threaten up to 200,000 jobs and could destabilize generational businesses ( source: The Times Money Week.)Pension Pots Enter IHT Scope: New legislation will include unused pension funds in inheritance tax from April 2027, widening the estate net considerably ( source: Financial Times GOV.UK The Guardian.)“With tax pressures mounting, families need reassurance—not confusion,” says Managing Director Kamal Solanki.“Now more than ever, proactive planning via a Will, Trust, or Probate strategy is essential. Belmont’s expert team ensures accessible, accredited guidance across Essex and Canary Wharf. A single consultation today could prevent significant tax, stress, or even forced asset sales tomorrow.”Belmont Wealth Planning offers tailored solutions to counter today’s economic headwinds:Will Writing – Clear, affordable, legally binding protection tailored to your family.Trust Services – Protect your home and business from IHT and rising care costs.Probate Support – Professional handling of estates to ease delays and emotional burden.To help families act now, Belmont is offering a £250 FREE Consultation for new clients who book this month.About Belmont Wealth PlanningBelmont Wealth Planning is a premier UK provider of Will writing, Trust creation, Probate services, and estate planning. With its Head Office in Essex, consultation offices in Canary Wharf, decades of experience, accreditations, and a dedicated team of 35 professionals, Belmont is committed to protecting homes, preserving wealth, and ensuring legacies endure for future generations.Contact:Belmont Wealth Planning0207879802700enquiries@belmontwealthplanning.co.ukbelmontwealthplanning.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.