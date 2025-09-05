MIBOR and NIRA Announce Reciprocal MLS Agreement to Expand Listing Access

MIBOR REALTOR® Association Shelley Specchio (CEO, MIBOR BLC®) Northwest Indiana REALTORS® Association Pete Novak (CEO, NIRA Multiple Listing Service, Inc.)

MLS data-sharing agreement enhances consumer experience by streamlining access to listings across Indiana regions.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of Indiana’s largest multiple listing services (MLSs) have announced a new reciprocal data-sharing partnership creating a stronger, more connected marketplace for real estate professionals across the state.This new regional network links nearly 13,000 REALTORSand subscribers, empowering them with access to both current and historical listings across each participating MLS. In the coming months, agents and brokers will gain expanded listing visibility, streamlined regional data, and more referral opportunities all without extra logins or duplicate data entry.Through this agreement, subscribers will simply enter a listing into their primary MLS, and it will automatically appear in both systems making cross-market collaboration easier than ever.“This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to our brokers and subscribers, promoting cross-regional collaboration which creates a better-connected real estate network,” said Shelley Specchio, CEO of MIBOR REALTOR® Association and Broker Listing Cooperative. “By working together, we’re helping our members stay competitive while strengthening the entire marketplace.”Pete Novak, CEO of Northwest Indiana REALTORS® Association (NIRA) Multiple Listing Service, Inc., added, “This partnership isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering real estate professionals with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service and better outcomes for their clients. By seamlessly connecting our MLSs, we’re enabling a more collaborative, efficient, and expansive marketplace that ultimately strengthens the entire real estate community across Indiana.”The partnership reflects a growing trend in the industry where MLSs are increasingly embracing data-share collaboration. These agreements expand professional networks, extend listing reach, and adapt MLSs for an interconnected real estate marketplace.“This data-share increases the value, insight, and impact that our subscribers consistently bring to the marketplace,” said Specchio. “This is reflective of our commitment to continuous improvement to help create a more modern, collaborative approach that positions our brokers for ongoing success.”About MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative® (BLCThe MIBOR Broker Listing Cooperative(BLC) is the engine that powers the local real estate market. By providing best-in-class listing services to members in 17 counties throughout central Indiana, the BLCempowers REALTORSto facilitate transactions with timely, accurate, and reliable listing information which creates an efficient marketplace.Owned by MIBOR REALTORAssociation, the BLCreinforces MIBOR's commitment to strengthening communities and providing the technology resources REALTORSneed to serve their clients effectively. Founded in 1912, MIBOR proudly represents nearly 10,000 real estate professionals in central Indiana.About Northern Indiana REALTORSAssociation (NIRA) Multiple Listing Service, Inc.Northwest Indiana REALTORSAssociation (NIRA) is a professional trade association representing REALTORSin Lake, Porter, Starke, Pulaski, Jasper and part of Newton Counties. NIRA maintains affiliations with both the National and Indiana Associations of REALTORS, and the many institutes, societies and councils that offer professional accreditation to its members. The Association and its members enforce the REALTORCode of Ethics. NIRA is the sole shareholder of its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, the Northwest Indiana REALTORSAssociation Multiple Listing Service.

