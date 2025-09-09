New Report Identifies Drivers and Motivations Behind Ultra-High-Net-Worth Family Giving in Asia

Family Philanthropy in Asia: Insights from Five Families. Report by CAPS.

Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society (CAPS) Releases Report Examining the Drivers and Motivations Behind Why Ultra-High-Net-Worth Families Give in Asia

In Asia, family philanthropy is deeply rooted in giving back to local communities. This is reflected in the giving of these five families to the places they come from and work in.” — Dr. Ruth Shapiro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CAPS

HONG KONG, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society (CAPS) today announced the launch of its research report, Family Philanthropy in Asia, offering an unprecedented look into how the growing number of ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) families in Asia are shaping the future of philanthropy, intertwining their giving with family values, business leadership, and community impact.Featuring in-depth, candid profiles of five influential Asian families—the Chaudhary family of Nepal, the Hong Kong-based Harilela and Lo families, the Li Dongsheng and Wei Xue family from China, and Indonesia’s Tanoto family—the report captures a diverse array of approaches to giving. These families exemplify how philanthropy serves not only as a channel for investing in the public good, but as a critical expression of family philosophy, legacy, and cohesion across generations. CAPS underscores the emerging professionalization of family philanthropy, noting how some families are adopting strategic, data-driven practices supported by professional teams.One notable finding is the strong emphasis on community-focused giving. Each family demonstrates a commitment to reinvesting in their local communities, spanning education, healthcare, disaster relief, and social inclusion efforts. The report also highlights the powerful role that family businesses can play in amplifying philanthropy, leveraging corporate infrastructure, expertise, and networks to maximize reach and impact.This report captures the dynamics of intergenerational wealth transfer and how philanthropy acts as a bridge connecting family members through shared purpose. Younger generations are leading transformative initiatives while honoring the legacy and social responsibility instilled by their predecessors. CAPS finds that philanthropy reinforces core family values such as kindness, compassion, and giving back, sustaining a culture of generosity amid Asia’s rapid wealth growth.“In Asia, family philanthropy is deeply rooted in giving back to local communities. This is reflected in the giving of these five families to the places they come from and work in,” says Dr. Ruth Shapiro, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CAPS. “This commitment continues to drive Asian families, who are passing down core values and strengthening bonds across generations through their philanthropy.”As Asia emerges as a global wealth hub, the CAPS Family Philanthropy in Asia report is an essential resource for philanthropists, family offices, policymakers, and social organizations wanting to understand and partner with families within this evolving landscape. The full report is now available for download on the CAPS website About Centre for Asian Philanthropy & Society (CAPS)Established in 2013 and working across more than 17 markets in Asia, Centre for Asian Philanthropy and Society (CAPS) is a non-profit organization committed to improving the quantity and quality of philanthropic and private giving throughout Asia. Our mission is to maximize private capital for public good across Asia, conducting research, advisory, convening and capacity building to engage philanthropists, foundations, family offices, corporates, government bodies, social sector organizations and experts on best practices, models, policies and strategies to facilitate private giving and social investment in Asia. For more information, visit www.caps.org Media contact: press@caps.orgMedia Kit: CAPS Media Kit 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.