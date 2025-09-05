Young lady waking up with neck pain Best Pillow for Neck pain Talalay Latex Pillow by Not Swiss Cheese Not Swiss Cheese Latex Pillows

Not Swiss Cheese announces U.S. launch of Talalay and Dunlop latex pillows, delivering orthopedic style neck support and cooler airflow.

WILMINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Not Swiss Cheese, the UK sleep brand built around high-performance latex pillows, today announced its official launch in the United States, with 1-2 day express delivery to most USA ZIP codes and availability on Amazon.Founder Gurveer Sabharwal, a Leeds-based Chartered Accountant who previously worked at KPMG and Teneo, first turned to latex foam after experiencing severe sciatica as a student. A latex topper recommended by his late father helped him sleep again and ultimately inspired a company focused on simple, science-driven sleep solutions without "Swiss cheese marketing.""Latex changed my life," said Sabharwal. "We engineered our latex pillows to deliver gentle support, optimal alignment, and a cooler sleep experience, without the heat build-up or sagging many people associate with a memory foam pillow."Why latex pillows and why now for the U.S.Not Swiss Cheese uses the Talalay process to create a buoyant, open-cell foam that is consistently supportive and highly breathable. The range includes both a Talalay pillow (ultra-breathable, springy feel) and a Dunlop pillow (slightly denser, grounded feel), giving shoppers two proven latex constructions often chosen by those seeking an orthopedic pillow style of support for neck pain relief. - Support that lasts: Unlike many memory foam pillows that can trap heat and take a set, latex keeps its shape and responsive bounce for an estimated 8-10-year lifespan.- Cooler sleep: Open-cell latex promotes airflow for a more temperature-neutral surface.- Neck alignment: Customers often report noticeable adjustments in days 1-4, optimal alignment by days 7-14, and reduced nerve impingement by days 14-21, making it a strong option when searching for the best pillow for neck pain.- Lower-impact materials: Latex is derived from renewable tree sap, and production by-products are biodegradable.Not Swiss Cheese also has an in-depth guide that compares Dunlop Latex with Talalay Latex Pillows.AvailabilityNot Swiss Cheese latex pillows are now available to U.S. customers with fast nationwide delivery. Shoppers can also find the brand on Amazon by searching "Not Swiss Cheese latex pillow."About Not Swiss CheeseNot Swiss Cheese is a UK-founded sleep brand making simple, science-led sleep solutions. Centered on latex pillows, including Gentle Talalay and Supportive Dunlop options and now planning an expansion into toppers and mattresses, the company focuses on breathable materials, long-term durability, and straightforward education. No gimmicks, just better sleep.

Talalay Latex Pillows are the Best Pillow for Neck Pain! Gurveer of Not Swiss Cheese tells his story

