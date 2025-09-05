Words for Purpose: Greenville Author Launches Third Crime-Fiction Novel to Combat Human Trafficking

Author and Words for Purpose Advocate Vance Arnett

Book signing event to benefit Jasmine Road and the Julie Valentine Center

This series isn’t just about telling a story, it’s about writing for a purpose—and making sure the purpose outlasts the pages.” — Vance Arnett

GREENVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greenville-based author and retired forensic anthropologist Vance Arnett will launch his third crime-fiction novel, Traffick Deadlock, on September 9 as part of his Words for Purpose Project—an ongoing literary effort to raise awareness of writing for a cause. Proceeds from the event and from sales of the book at the event, will benefit two local organizations on the front lines of the fight: Jasmine Road and the Julie Valentine Center in the Greenville, SC area.The launch will be celebrated with a book signing and sales event on September 9 at City Club of Greenville. Tickets are available via Eventbrite A Greenville resident, Arnett draws from his 38-year career as an applied anthropologist working within Florida’s criminal justice system, where he developed programs for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and human trafficking. His Smithson Evermore series blends authentic investigative insight with compelling storytelling, giving readers both an engaging thriller and a deeper understanding of modern-day slavery.“Human trafficking often happens in plain sight,” says Arnett. “That is why this trilogy, which was written to increase the public’s knowledge of how it operates, what it looks like, and where it is likely to be discovered, is so important.”According to the South Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force, reported cases in the state have more than tripled in the past five years, with Greenville County among the top areas for identified victims. Survivors often face long-term trauma, requiring extensive, patient recovery—something organizations like Jasmine Road and the Julie Valentine Center provide every day.The Smithson Evermore series began in 2017 with Tampa Traffick , followed by The Rooster and the Faded Rose in 2020. Traffick Deadlock, completed earlier this year, was a promise fulfilled to Arnett’s late wife, Jane, who encouraged him to “write fiction that makes a difference.” All author earnings are donated to nonprofit organizations serving victims and survivors of human trafficking.“This series isn’t just about telling a story,” Arnett says. “It’s about writing for a purpose—and making sure the purpose outlasts the pages.”Event Details:What: Words for Purpose – A Book Signing & Sale with Vance ArnettWhen: September 9, 2025 6:00 - 8:00 pmWhere: City Club of Greenville, 55 Beattie Place, Floor 17, Greenville, SC 29601Tickets: EventbriteAbout the Words for Purpose ProjectThe Words for Purpose Project is Vance Arnett’s ongoing mission to use fiction writing as a tool for social change. Drawing on his decades of work in the criminal justice system, Arnett creates realistic, character-driven thrillers that raise awareness about human trafficking. All proceeds are donated to nonprofit organizations that support survivors.Books in the Smithson Evermore SeriesTampa Traffick (2017)The Rooster and the Faded Rose (2020)Traffick Deadlock (2025)Books are available at the event, on Vance Arnett’s Website, on Amazon, and through independent bookstores via IngramSpark.Photo Assets and Editorial Copies are available upon request.

