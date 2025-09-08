CloudX Launches PurchaseSmart® GPO Software to Help Businesses Cut Vendor Costs 10–35%

Unlock vendor savings fast with PurchaseSmart®

New cloud-based group purchasing organization platform helps optimize spend and unlock instant savings across 100+ vendors

NORTH HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudX®, a SaaS company delivering accounting automation solutions nationwide, today announced the launch of PurchaseSmart®, a group purchasing organization (GPO) software platform that helps businesses optimize indirect spend and reduce vendor costs by 10–35%.

Designed for finance leaders and procurement teams, PurchaseSmart enables instant access to pre-negotiated pricing across a growing network of over 100 national vendors, including Amazon Business, Staples, FedEx, Uline, Grainger, Cintas, Hertz and more.

Unlike traditional GPOs that require manual negotiation or complex onboarding, PurchaseSmart® utilizes a cloud-based interface to simplify enrollment and automate savings. Members simply sign up, link vendor accounts, select which contracts to activate, and see potential plus realized savings— with no platform fees or disruption to their procurement workflows.

“PurchaseSmart was built to give businesses immediate, measurable savings without the complexity of traditional procurement tools. Our goal is simple: make it effortless for finance and procurement leaders to unlock better vendor pricing and see results from day one”, says Chris Cosgrove, Founder and Chief Revenue Officer.

Key Features of PurchaseSmart® GPO Software:

-Access to 100+ vendor contracts

-Average savings of 10–35% across office supplies, shipping, uniforms, MRO, tech, and more

-Zero platform fees, zero workflow changes

-Real-time spend visibility and savings analytics

-Fast setup and vendor activation

PurchaseSmart® is now available for businesses nationwide. Enrollment is free, and users can start saving in as little as one business day.

To learn more or to sign up, visit [link to landing page].

About CloudX

CloudX® is a SaaS company delivering accounting automation solutions nationwide. The company provides a suite of smart solutions designed to help businesses streamline financial operations, improve visibility, and reduce costs. By combining intelligent automation with adaptable tools, CloudX empowers finance teams to manage invoices, payments, reconciliation, and spend with greater accuracy and efficiency.

