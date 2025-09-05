Hiker Rescued on Mt. Whiteface

CONTACT:

September 5, 2025

Sandwich, NH – At approximately 4:30 p.m., on September 4, 2025, NH Fish and Game responded to a hiker in distress on the Dicey’s Mill Trail on Mt. Whiteface in Waterville Valley. Renee Cushman, 45, from Windham, NH called 911 after suffering a medical condition. She had started hiking around 10:00 a.m. that morning and had summited Mt. Whiteface. She was on the Dicey’s Mill Trail approximately 2.2 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for assistance.

Rescuers from Fish and Game along with members of the Sandwich and Tamworth Fire Departments and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR) responded to the call for assistance. Cushman was located by the searchers and assisted back to the trailhead parking area arriving at 6:28 p.m.

Cushman had a Hike Safe Card, which helps fund search and rescue efforts in New Hampshire.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.