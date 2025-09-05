Eastern Cape Rural Development and Agrarian Reform on agricultural show in Mthatha

The Eastern Cape Department of Agriculture (DoA) is committed to working with various institutions in the sector to ensure that emerging and communal farmers gain sustainable markets and financial investment to produce high-quality agricultural products.

Speaking at the DoA Agricultural Show held at Mthatha Stadium in the OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape MEC for Agriculture Nonceba Kontsiwe said that despite working hard to produce, farmers were lacking the required markets and resources.

“What I have noticed here is that farmers are working hard, and we see this program (Agricultural Show), where they display what they have produced, as a valuable way to advance agriculture and a cornerstone for marketing their produce. I must highlight the challenges they face now—the majority of them say they lack a market. It seems that when they go to retailers, they are undermined by managers and owners who prefer to buy from companies from other provinces. We want to encourage them and assist them with different institutions to access markets.

“We know, especially with vegetables, when they are harvested, they can rot and become a waste. So, we want to encourage them and open up opportunities for finance to help expand their production,” Kontsiwe said.

She added that she was “happy” to see agricultural high schools participating, as agriculture is not only important for employment after graduation but is also essential for developing agricultural and entrepreneurial skills. Kontsiwe also expressed her pleasure that seamstresses, who were supported by the department with industrial machines to improve the quality of their work, were also displaying their products. She added that her dream was to see them occupying space in clothing shops in towns.

“I am happy to see that many farmers here are women and youth. I am especially happy the youth have joined in because they used to have a mentality that agriculture is for old, uneducated, and dirty people, but now they are determined,” she said.

Award-winning seamstress Nobuntu Saka, who received industrial sewing machines from the department, confirmed the positive impact of the investment. “The department has assisted us a lot. We now train the youth and women to fight poverty,” Saka said. “We have shops in Port St. Johns and Mthatha Airport, but we want more markets and sewing materials. Our products are professionally made because of the machines from the department.”

Nombuyiselo Mlonyeni, representing Ingquza Hill Municipality cooperatives, stated that over 100 co-ops in the municipality—some involved in farming, sewing, and agro-processing—are working together for development, job creation and poverty alleviation. She highlighted their determination to produce vegetables, livestock and fruit (processed into jam) and to produce quality fabric, but noted a lack of proper equipment, structures, fencing and water.

