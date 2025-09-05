Statistics South Africa releases Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q2 2025, 9 Sept

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will release the results of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter of 2025 at a media briefing on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, in Tshwane.

GDP, quarter 2 results will provide insights into how various sectors of the economy performed between April and June 2025.

Please note the following changes to the press conference proceedings:

Lockup: Media representatives will be granted access to embargoed data starting at 11:00 AM. Please note that no presentation will be conducted, and cameras will not be permitted at that time.

Press Conference: Media presentation will begin promptly at 11:30 AM. Embargo will be lifted at 11:30 AM.

Details of the briefing are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 09 September 2025

Venue: Statistics South Africa building (ISIbalo House), 1 Koch Street, Salvokop, Pretoria

For media representatives who wish to attend the press conference online from 11:30, please click on the link below:

Gross Domestic Product Quarter 2, 2025 Press Conference | Meeting-Join | Microsoft Teams

Enquiries:

Felicia Sithole

Tel: 012 339 2401

Cell: 076 430 0693

E-mail: felicias@statssa.gov.za

