Temporary closure of Gulf County Zone for 2025 regional bay scallop season

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced a temporary closure of recreational bay scallop harvest in the Gulf County Zone. This region includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County, including St. Joseph Bay.

The FWC is tasked with proactively testing and acting to keep Floridians safe. This precautionary measure is due to the detection of toxin-producing algae Pseudo-nitzschia and Pyrodinium bahamense. The Gulf County Zone could reopen for scallop harvesting once tests show levels have decreased to safe limits.

In the Gulf County Zone, scallop harvesting is currently suspended. However, the area is still open for other recreational activities including fishing, boating and swimming.

For more information and updates, visit MyFWC.com/Scallops. Additional details on Pyrodinium can be found in the FWC Pyrodinium bahamense factsheet.