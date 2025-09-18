Mochimen Innovates Japanese food with Chewy Texture Udon Noodles at its Grand Opening in Shinagawa Konan Exit Store

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOSHITUNE Co., Ltd. has joined the franchise of the new brand Mochimen, which offers an entirely new gummy-like chewy texture udon, at its Tokyo Restaurant open on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, a 5-minute walk from Shinagawa Station Konan Exit.

Mochimen features specially aged noodles made with domestically produced wheat through an in-house method. These noodles achieve a springy, chewy texture reminiscent of that of gummy candy. Combined with a richly aromatic golden broth and flavorful fermentation-aged chicken tempura, the dishes deliver both heartiness and satisfaction.

A New Sensation: Udon with a Gummy-Like Chewy Texture

The defining characteristic of Mochimen lies in its specially crafted noodles, made by uniquely blending two varieties of domestically produced wheat and slowly aging them. This achieves a completely new texture—smooth on the palate, chewy from the first bite, and elastic like gummy candy—different from traditional Sanuki or Ise udon.



Commitment to Broth and Ingredients

Golden Broth

The broth is carefully prepared by extracting flavor from kombu and dried sardines in water overnight, then blending with bonito, mackerel, and sardine flakes for a deeply aromatic finish. It is seasoned with Mikawa mirin, Tanakaya soy sauce from Ehime, and Washed Crystal Sugar from the Southern island of Tanegashima.

Fermentation-aged Chicken Tempura Udon

Domestic chicken thigh and tenderloin are aged for five days to maximize umami and aroma, creating a special flavor achievable only with advanced fermentation techniques.

Sample Menu

- Hiyakake Udon. Cold Udon: 680 yen

- Bukkake Udon. Cold Udon with Sauce: 680 yen

- Kashiwa-ten Hiyakake Udon. Aged Chicken Tempura Cold Udon : 990 yen

- Kamatama Mentaiko Calpis Butter Udon. Signature Hot Pot-Style Egg, Cod Roe, and Calpis Butter Udon: 1,180 yen

- Kuroge Wagyu Sukiyaki Udon. Kuroge Premium Beef Sukiyaki Udon: 2,890 yen

- Kuroge Wagyu Sukiyaki Kobachi Don. Kuroge Premium Beef Sukiyaki Small Rice Bowl: 780 yen

Additional variations available, including the Kamatama egg-mixed udon series.

Store Information

- Store Name: Mochimen UDON Shinagawa Konan Exit Store

- Address: Saga Building 1F, 2-2-5 Konan, Minato-ku, Tokyo

(5-minute walk from Shinagawa Station Konan Exit)

- Grand Opening Date: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

- Business Hours in September

11:00 – 23:00 (Last Order 22:30)

11:00 – 20:00 (Last Order 19:30)

- Closed on Sundays

(Hours may change from October; updates will be announced on social media.)

Company Information

- Company Name: YOSHITUNE Co., Ltd.

- Representative: Giichi Iizuka, CEO Representative Director

- Head Office: 2-1 Kinko-cho, Kanagawa-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture

Contact Information

- Public Relations Department, YOSHITUNE Co., Ltd.

- Contact: Sasaki

- E-mail：kanbei.ssk@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.