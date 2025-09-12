SUZUMO Achieves No.1 Share in Sushi Machine and Rice-Serving Machine for Restaurants and Japanese Food Markets

Sushi Machine Lineup Rice-Serving Machine Fuwarica Lineup Sushi Machine Market Shares, Market Current Situation and Outlook Rice-Serving Machine Market Shares, Market Current Situation and Outlook Awarded Sushi Machine No.1 Global Shares and Rice-Serving Machine No.1 Global Shares

NAKANO, TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suzumo Machinery Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Nakano Ward, Tokyo; President: Toru Taniguchi) is pleased to announce that it has achieved the No.1 market share in the global market as well as and the Japan market for “Sushi Machine” and “Rice-Serving Machine” in 2024 sales results in unit sales and sales amounts volume and value, as reported in the report.[Current status and future outlook of worldwide robot-related markets]” published in August 2025 by Fuji Keizai Co., Ltd.

The achievement reflects both our gratitude to our valued customers and stands as proof that SUZUMO’s technology is highly recognized worldwide.

Through products in these No.1 categories, SUZUMO continues its efforts under the vision of “Delivering ‘Deliciousness’ and ‘Warmth’ to the world”, aiming to create new value in food experiences for both consumers and businesses.

On the SUZUMO website, various case studies -including implementations of the rice-Serving Machine category- are regularly introduced.

SUZUMO website (case studies): https://www.suzumo.co.jp/testimonials

Market Research: FUJI KEIZAI CO., LTD.[Current status and future outlook of worldwide robot-related markets]

https://www.fuji-keizai.co.jp/report/detail.html?code=112504830

Publication date: August 28, 2025

This report summarizes market size trends and forecasts through 2035, including the latest market shares (Japan and global), entry strategies of participating companies, and business outlook. It covers six items in the medical field, eleven items in the service field (including Sushi Machine and Rice-Serving Machine), twelve items in the fieldwork sector, and two emerging service robot solutions.

Sushi Machine Market Share and Market Size Trends

In the global market, SUZUMO achieved a 74.1% market share by value, ranking No.1.In the Japan market, the figure reached 80.9%, also No.1, representing approximately 80% of the market.The sushi Machine market continues to expand in both Japan and international regions, including sushi restaurants, supermarkets, and sushi factory operations.

Rice-Serving Machine Market Share and Market Size Trends

In the global market, SUZUMO reached 83.9% by value, ranking No.1. In the Japan market, SUZUMO achieved 87.3%, also No.1, representing nearly 90% of the market.

The Rice-Serving Machine market is expected to grow further as it spreads across Japanese food chains in Japan, and in the international markets alongside the international expansion of Japanese dining businesses.

Source: FUJI KEIZAI CO., LTD.[Current status and future outlook of worldwide robot-related markets]

Note: Due to rounding, percentages may not total 100%.

Company Overview

Company name: SUZUMO Machinery Co., Ltd.

Head office: Nakano Ward, Tokyo (Nakano Central Park East 6F, 4-10-1 Nakano)



Corporate Website: https://www.suzumo.co.jp/

Corporate Website (English):https://www.suzumokikou.com/

North America site: https://suzumoamerica.com/

Delivering “Deliciousness” and “Warmth” to the World

SUZUMO developed the world’s first sushi Machine in 1981, and since then, SUZUMO has led the industry as a pioneer of rice-processing and kitchen equipment. Its products are widely used in more than 90 countries in scenes ranging from SUSHI, ONIGIRI, and DONBURI, to commercial kitchens and large-scale catering. SUZUMO has achieved No.1 market share in Sushi Machine and Rice-Serving Machine (Source: Fuji Keizai 2025 edition, 2024 sales results), and has been recognized with industry awards such as the 20th Food Service Award 2023 (sponsored by the Food Service Industry Press Club).

Amid growing labor shortages in the food service industry, SUZUMO contributes significantly to restaurant efficiency and addresses industry challenges. Recent innovations include the Super Compact Sushi Machine S-Cube (released in 2024) and the AI-powered automated seating system ARESEA, expanding solutions for restaurants and the wider sushi equipment sector.

Guided by the vision of “Delivering ‘Deliciousness’ and ‘Warmth’ to the world”, Suzumo quickly responds to diversified food needs, presenting new solutions to the market and pioneering new possibilities in the global food business.

