A Line-Famous Taco Brand Selling Over 1 Million Tacos a Year Arrives in Asakusa, Tokyo

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ▫️Authentic Tacos Made with Love Arrive in Asakusa!!

Renowned taco brand TACOS 3Hermanos will open its newest location in Asakusa, Tokyo on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Known for delivering authentic Mexican flavors with passion and heart, the new Asakusa location will feature not only TACOS 3Hermanos, but also debut its brand-new sister concept,

“Desayuno y Antojitos 3Hermanas.”

Under the theme “DESAYUNO Y ANTOJITOS (Breakfast & Small Plates),”

3Hermanas brings everyday Mexican breakfast culture to Japan for the first time.

▫️A Cult-Favorite Taco Brand with 150,000+ Followers and 100,000 Tacos Sold Monthly

TACOS 3Hermanos boasts over 120,000 Instagram followers and 36,000 YouTube subscribers, making it one of Japan’s most influential taco brands.

Founded as a food truck under the slogan

“Because tacos are love,”

the brand has expanded to locations in Lake Yamanaka, Harajuku, and Ebisu, building a loyal fan base along the way.

Today, the brand sells approximately 100,000 tacos per month and has even pioneered the world’s first frozen taco product, attracting fans from both Japan and abroad.

Its Harajuku location is especially popular with international visitors and is widely known on social media as a “line-famous taco shop.”

▫️Experiencing the True Taste of Mexico in Asakusa

The new location, TACOS 3Hermanos Asakusa, blends seamlessly into the historic streets of Asakusa while creating an atmosphere that evokes the vibrant energy of Mexico itself.

TACOS 3Hermanos is one of the few places in Japan committed to delivering tacos as they truly exist in Mexico—not just recipes, but the entire context:

ingredient selection, cooking techniques, layering of flavors, and even the warmth shared at the table.

“We believe in delivering not just tacos, but the culture and spirit that surround them.”

▫️Introducing “3Hermanas”: Mexican Breakfast, Just Like Home

Located on the second floor, the Asakusa location marks the first-ever appearance of sister brand “Desayuno y Antojitos 3Hermanas.”

In Japan, restaurants offering proper breakfast are rare—especially for international visitors seeking a warm, satisfying morning meal. Many end up relying on convenience stores instead.

3Hermanas answers this gap as a Mexican diner open from the morning, serving the everyday breakfast dishes deeply rooted in Mexican daily life.

▫️Signature Dish: Chilaquiles

The flagship breakfast dish is Chilaquiles, a beloved Mexican classic.

The base, totopos, are made by frying cut tortillas (similar to tortilla chips), then simmered in salsa.

The dish evolves with every bite—from a light crunch to a rich, sauce-soaked softness packed with deep flavor.

Guests can choose between green salsa or red salsa, paired with toppings such as:

Chicken

Scrambled eggs & chorizo

Bistec (grilled beef)

An authentic plate that brings Mexican breakfast culture directly to the table.

▫️A Brand Built on Love, Culture, and Giving Back

Guided by the belief that “tacos are love,”

TACOS 3Hermanos is dedicated to sharing Mexican food culture with honesty and respect.

Most of the staff are from Mexico, joined by team members from across Latin America, creating an atmosphere where the warmth of Mexico can be felt—not only in the food, but also in the conversations and hospitality.

The brand also places great importance on:

Fair sourcing and support for Mexican producers

Ethical ingredient procurement

Cultural exchange initiatives

Through food, TACOS 3Hermanos continues to build a meaningful bridge between Japan and Mexico, while pursuing new challenges and possibilities.

▫️Store Information

[NEW] TACOS 3Hermanos Asakusa / Desayuno y Antojitos 3Hermanas

Kaminarimon River Terrace 1F / 2F

2-1-11 Kaminarimon, Taito-ku, Tokyo 111-0034, Japan

TACOS 3Hermanos Harajuku

URAHARA CENTRAL APARTMENT 102

3-26-5 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

TACOS 3Hermanos Ebisu

Ebisu Hiroo Square 1F

1-16-1 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0012, Japan

TACOS 3Hermanos Yamanakako

Yamanakako Rest Center

506 Hirano, Yamanakako-mura,

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi 401-0502, Japan

▫️Company Profile

Company Name: Tres Hermanos Co., Ltd.

Business: Operation of taco specialty restaurants and Mexican breakfast dining

Office Address:

the Folks 4G, 2-18-19 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tacos_3hermanos_df/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@3hermanos_DF

Media Contact

TACOS 3Hermanos – Public Relations

E-mail: info@tacos3hermanos.jp

