First Smart Ring with Touch & Gesture Control Launched on Kickstarter and Showcased at IFA Berlin 2025

First Smart Ring with Touch & Gesture Control

It is the Smart Ring Apple Forgot to Make

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wearable technology newcomer Aivela today announced the launch of its first product, the Aivela Ring Pro , debuting on Kickstarter September 5. Widely described as the “ Apple Ring ” many have long envisioned, the device combines cutting-edge design with advanced health and AI features.Notable Recommendations from the NBA & WNBA and Renowned DesignersThe Aivela Ring Pro has received strong endorsements from NBA Champion Mike Miller and WNBA Champions Sydney Colson and Theresa Plaisance. Its design is led by Hartmut Esslinger, the legendary former Apple designer, with contributions from Matteo Menotto (Gucci) and Anna Sokolova(Maison Margiela), an internationally recognized artist and designer.Aivela Ring Pro Highlights:Advanced sleep, health & fitness tracking;Touch & gesture control across devices;AI-powered podcast health insights;7-day battery lifeIP68 water resistanceNo subscription feesInnovation in the Smart Ring SectorPositioned as an innovative entry in the growing smart ring market, the Aivela Ring Pro integrates advanced health, fitness, and sleep monitoring with an AI-powered coaching system that delivers personalized, real-time reports in a podcast-style voice format — without subscription costs.Beyond health, the Aivela Ring Pro introduces touch and gesture-based control that extends functionality to multiple devices. With simple finger movements, users can manage music playback, e-book & presentation slides, and short video slides, adding everyday convenience. Its discreet design and intuitive interface also open new possibilities for interaction with emerging AI devices, such as smart glasses and connected ecosystems.The Aivela Ring Pro is a potential strong competitor in the smart ring category, particularly as global technology leaders like Apple explore this space.Showcasing at IFA Berlin 2025At IFA Berlin 2025 (Hall 17, Booth 139), Aivela founder Chris will present the Aivela Ring Pro to international media and industry partners. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the product firsthand, explore its features, and discuss future applications in consumer health and next-generation human-device interaction.About AivelaBased in California, AIVELA was founded in 2024 by a team of ambitious and experienced engineers and scientists who graduated from schools including MIT, Harvard, and Cornell, with backgrounds in Electronics, Biomed, and Artificial Intelligence.The name, AIVELA, combines AI and Vela—a constellation rooted in Greek mythology that once guided explorers across the unknown. This name reflects the vision: to use AI as a modern sail, helping people navigate toward a simpler, healthier, and more vibrant life.Mission: to make everyday life better through the power of AI—more intuitive, more connected, and more human.Core values: Authenticity. Respect. Innovation. Commitment. The Aivela builds what’s real, usable, and human-centered.The Aivela works with top talent around the world—from award-winning designers and artists, to scientists and engineers across America, Japan, and Europe. The products are built in partnership with a world-class manufacturer in China—the same supply chains trusted by Apple and other leading global brands. Together, when bold ideas, diverse minds, and a shared purpose come together, Aivela can build not just great products—but real value for people everywhere.Meet AIVELA, where design meets intelligence, and balance becomes wearable.The Media Kit is provided for reference and use in media coverageContact Person: Rachel S.Title: Branding & PR DirectorEmail: rachel@aivela.comWebsite: https://www.aivela.com/

