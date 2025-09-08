AllergyMenu.app: Supporting California Restaurants in Meeting New Allergen Disclosure Requirements

Allergy Menu Logo Juliet Moran Photo Chef with Allergy Menu App

California set to roll out Allergen Disclosure Bill 68, with UK tech entrepreneur Juliet Moran ready to help restaurants and support allergy sufferers.

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California is preparing to implement Senate Bill 68 (SB 68), the Allergen Disclosure for Dining Experiences Act, which will make it the first state in the U.S. to mandate restaurants disclose the nine major food allergens in all menu items. With the law scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026, restaurants and foodservice operators are seeking effective solutions to ensure compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.

AllergyMenu.app, developed by UK-based tech entrepreneur Juliet Moran, is uniquely positioned to support operators in meeting these new requirements through streamlined, accurate, and guest-facing solutions.

Legislative Context

SB 68 requires restaurants to clearly indicate whether menu items contain milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat, sesame, or soybeans. Acceptable disclosure methods include printed menus, in-house allergen charts, or digital menu platforms such as QR codes.

This legislation addresses a growing public health need: according to state estimates, nearly 4 million Californians are living with food allergies, and miscommunication in foodservice environments continues to present significant risks.

The AllergyMenu.app Solution

AllergyMenu.app provides restaurants with a comprehensive platform designed to simplify allergen communication and compliance. Key capabilities include:

- Dynamic digital menus that can be updated instantly across multiple platforms.

- Centralized allergen management tools, ensuring consistency and accuracy across menu items and locations.

- Guest-facing interfaces that allow diners to filter menus based on individual allergens or dietary preferences.

- Staff support features that reduce communication errors and reinforce training.

These capabilities not only align with SB 68 requirements but also enhance food safety practices and strengthen consumer trust in restaurant operations.

Consumer Data Insights

Usage data from August 2025 underscores the importance of allergen transparency for guests:

Gluten: 56.5% of searches

Milk/Dairy: 21.2%

Peanuts: 17.4%

Tree Nuts: 15.2%

Eggs: 9.5%

Soybeans: 4.9%

Sesame: 4.7%

Fish & Shellfish: 9.8% combined

These figures reflect a clear demand for accurate and accessible allergen information, particularly for the top allergens identified in SB 68.

Industry Alignment

AllergyMenu.app offers operators a structured path to compliance, while also delivering operational benefits such as:

- Regulatory Readiness — Aligning menus with SB 68 through flexible print and digital outputs.

- Risk Mitigation — Reducing liability by minimizing the risk of miscommunication.

- Operational Efficiency — Enabling seamless updates without the cost of reprinting or re-training.

- Customer Trust — Demonstrating a proactive approach to safety and transparency, enhancing brand reputation.

Juliet Moran, Founder of AllergyMenu.app, commented:

“Food allergy disclosure is becoming a central issue for the hospitality industry, and California’s leadership in this area is a signal of what is likely to come nationwide. AllergyMenu.app provides restaurants with the tools to comply confidently, reduce risk, and create a safer, more transparent dining experience.”

About AllergyMenu.app

AllergyMenu.app, founded by tech entrepreneur Juliet Moran, is a digital platform dedicated to improving food safety and allergen communication in the hospitality industry. The system provides live menu updates, centralized allergen management, ingredient traceability, and customer-facing interfaces, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements while enhancing guest confidence.

