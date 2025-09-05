AKT Health Announces Hakase AI to Transform Life Sciences with a Comprehensive AI Platform

A comprehensive platform uniting Clinical, Commercial & Care modules to transform drug discovery and patient care.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Developing new drugs remains one of the costliest and riskiest undertakings in science, taking 9 to 16 years on average with a success rate of just 1 in 31,000. Even after approval, treatments face hurdles such as physician shortages, market access delays, and the growing demands of an aging population.To address these critical challenges, AKT Health Inc . is proud to announce the launch of Hakase AI, a purpose-built Life Sciences & Healthcare AI platform designed to streamline the entire value chain from drug development to patient care.Hakase AI platform, built specifically for the life sciences and healthcare domain, integrates over 60 authoritative healthcare datasets across its Clinical, Commercial, and Care modules, leveraging millions of data points from trusted sources such as ClinicalTrials.gov, PubMed, FDA databases, and ChEMBL. The platform’s specialized AI models are trained on extensive clinical trials, molecular structures, and regulatory documents, enabling:1. Predictive Analytics: Forecasting drug development outcomes and market trends.2. Protocol Optimization: Streamlining clinical trial design for faster, more efficient studies.3. Drug Discovery Acceleration: Identifying promising compounds and reducing R&D timelines.4. Market Intelligence: Providing actionable insights for competitive positioning.5. Care Delivery Improvements: Enhancing patient outcomes through data-driven care strategies.By utilizing free, public datasets instead of costly proprietary sources, Hakase AI delivers superior intelligence at 70-90% lower costs, empowering life sciences organizations to make informed, data-driven decisions across the drug development and healthcare continuum.“We are committed to revolutionizing how life sciences organizations operate, from discovery to delivery,” said Aditya Kumar Tallapragada, President of AKT Health Inc. “Hakase AI is more than a platform; it’s an ecosystem designed to help pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare organizations navigate complexity with speed, precision, and impact. We’re accelerating the path from discovery to delivery, ensuring life-changing therapies reach patients faster.”AKT Health is dedicated to eliminating inefficiencies in pharmaceutical development and medical settings, ensuring that new treatments reach patients faster and more effectively. Hakase AI addresses the pressing challenges of high development costs, low success rates, and barriers to patient care, positioning AKT Health as a leader in transforming the life sciences industry.About Hakase AIHakase AI is the first AI platform dedicated exclusively to life sciences and healthcare. Powered by millions of structured datasets and regulatory-ready AI models, Hakase AI supports the entire value chain: from drug discovery and clinical trial optimization to market strategy and patient care. By delivering actionable insights at a fraction of traditional costs, Hakase AI empowers pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare organizations to bring therapies to patients faster and more effectively.AKT Health is a data-driven life science consulting firm that empowers Medical and Commercial teams with AI-powered technology solutions. We partner with pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, and healthcare organizations to transform complex healthcare data into actionable insights. Our integrated platform suite includes tools for KOL management, medical communications, commercial analytics, market access, and real-world evidence generation. By combining deep medical expertise with advanced analytics and digital innovation, we help clients optimize clinical development, enhance HCP engagement, accelerate market access, and demonstrate value to stakeholders. Our technology-enabled approach bridges the gap between scientific excellence and commercial success, enabling data-driven decisions across the entire product lifecycle.

