Teambuild Consultancy Introduces Virtual Assistants for the Property Sector
Circular infographic for Teambuild Consultancy showcasing elite talent, cost savings, and ready-to-work property pros.
Letting agents, landlords, and developers are finally getting the support they actually need
Here's what makes them stand out. Only 1 in 1,000 applicants makes it through the selection process. Your VA isn't just capable. They're in the top 0.1%. They understand how the property industry works, and are ready to plug into your team.
Why This Works So Well:
Your VA becomes part of your team, not just a task-taker.
70% cost savings without cutting quality.
Teambuild handles all recruitment, HR, and payroll.
Get help with viewings, maintenance logs, emails, and more.
Property-trained professionals are ready on day one.
There's no need to hire in-house. No paperwork. No contracts locking you in. Just expert support that saves you time, money, and energy.
Whether you manage a single property or an entire portfolio, this kind of help can make a real difference. And with Teambuild Consultancy ranking among the best companies for virtual assistant services, property professionals know they’re getting proven quality and reliability.
About Teambuild Consultancy
Teambuild Consultancy is a UK-based company that supports professionals across the property industry. Its hand-picked virtual assistants are trained for roles in lettings, block management, property development, and more. Clients trust Teambuild to deliver experienced, reliable support without the stress of hiring or managing in-house.
