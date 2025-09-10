Teambuild Consultancy Introduces Virtual Assistants for the Property Sector

Circular infographic for Teambuild Consultancy showcasing elite talent, cost savings, and ready-to-work property pros.

Letting agents, landlords, and developers are finally getting the support they actually need

Most of our clients aren’t looking for shortcuts. They want someone they can rely on who fits into their team and gets the job done” — Akthar Hossain, founder at Teambuild Consultancy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The property industry moves fast. Miss one email, one viewing, or one call, and things fall behind. That's why Teambuild Consultancy is changing the game with dedicated property virtual assistant services made specifically for property professionals. These aren't just admin helpers. They're trained specialists who know how to keep things moving, even when your schedule is packed.Here's what makes them stand out. Only 1 in 1,000 applicants makes it through the selection process. Your VA isn't just capable. They're in the top 0.1%. They understand how the property industry works, and are ready to plug into your team.Why This Works So Well:Your VA becomes part of your team, not just a task-taker.70% cost savings without cutting quality.Teambuild handles all recruitment, HR, and payroll.Get help with viewings, maintenance logs, emails, and more.Property-trained professionals are ready on day one.There's no need to hire in-house. No paperwork. No contracts locking you in. Just expert support that saves you time, money, and energy.Whether you manage a single property or an entire portfolio, this kind of help can make a real difference. And with Teambuild Consultancy ranking among the best companies for virtual assistant services, property professionals know they’re getting proven quality and reliability.About Teambuild ConsultancyTeambuild Consultancy is a UK-based company that supports professionals across the property industry. Its hand-picked virtual assistants are trained for roles in lettings, block management, property development, and more. Clients trust Teambuild to deliver experienced, reliable support without the stress of hiring or managing in-house.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.