WATERSIDE LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Matt Leicht Group today released a data summary of recent activity in Waterside and greater Lakewood Ranch.Public profile figures show 24 sales in the last 12 months and 196 career transactions, with a $190,000–$2.4 million price range and an average sale near $715,000.Client feedback on Zillow, FastExpert and other verified profiles reflects a 5.0/5.0 rating across 120 reviews and 10 years of experience in the market. These indicators are among the reasons local buyers and sellers frequently describe Leicht as a top Waterside advisor.What's The Market Like In Waterside Lakewood Ranch?Recent July figures for Lakewood Ranch indicate a median sale price around $627,500 and about 93 days on market town-wide, while current list prices in Waterside commonly reflect its upper-tier positioning.The team notes that accurate pricing, thorough preparation, and complete media packages continue to influence time-to-pending in new-construction sub-markets such as Waterside.“Our focus is straightforward: price precisely, present clearly, and communicate throughout,” said Matt Leicht . “Buyers in Waterside compare options carefully. We try to answer their questions before the first showing.”Waterside Micro-Market NotesWaterside includes villages such as Shoreview and LakeHouse Cove.The group’s internal tracking separates resale and newer-construction comps so sellers see relevant absorption and days-on-market bands, rather than town-wide averages.Builders’ option packages and lake frontage can influence pricing; the team emphasizes documenting those variables in listing copy and photography to support valuation.Listing Preparation & Media StandardsThe group outlines a consistent pre-launch workflow: condition review, light cosmetic touch-ups where practical, exterior refresh, and professional media (HDR photography, measured floor plan, and a short walkthrough video).The assets are organized for the MLS, brokerage site, and social channels, then monitored for engagement in the first 72 hours to confirm pricing is landing where expected.“Preparation is part of the market,” Leicht said. “Professional photos, floor plans, and transparent details help buyers make decisions faster and with more confidence.”Buyer & Relocation SupportFor out-of-area purchasers comparing Waterside to other Sarasota-Manatee communities, the team provides neighborhood briefings covering boating access, trail connections, commute corridors, and typical association fees.Private video tours are arranged when needed, and written summaries document items that often drive decisions—orientation, proximity to amenities, and construction differences between phases.Matt Leicht's Performance (Last 12 Months)Transactions: 24 (196 career)$24m in total sales in 2024.Price Coverage: $190K–$2.4M; average ≈ $715KClient Rating: 5.0/5.0 from 27 Zillow reviewsFocus Areas: Waterside villages, including Shoreview and LakeHouse Cove(Source: Zillow agent profile, accessed [September 2025].)What Clients Have To Say About Matt LeichtRepresentative, short review excerpts from Zillow:“Most personable, professional, and efficient Realtor I’ve worked with.”“Professional, attention to detail—we found our dream home.”“Matt’s expertise, knowledge and aggressive marketing resulted in multiple full price offers on our home within 48 hours of listing!”These comments align with the group’s emphasis on pricing guidance, listing preparation, and steady contract management.Digital Listings & Data TransparencyCurrent Waterside inventory is available on mattleicht.com via an IDX feed from Stellar MLS (agent of record varies; status subject to change).Each listing page displays photographs, mapped location, features, and a request form for additional details such as association fees or recent improvements.Methodology and SourcesAll production and reputation figures are drawn from The Matt Leicht Group’s public Zillow profile (sales in past 12 months, career totals, price range, average sale price, reviews, experience).Market context references recent Lakewood Ranch DOM and median pricing from widely cited housing dashboards and Waterside listing medians from public portals. Because market conditions and listing status change frequently, readers should verify current data before making decisions.About The Matt Leicht GroupThe Matt Leicht Group (Real Broker, LLC) represents buyers and sellers in Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch, with additional resources tailored to Waterside communities.The team publishes neighborhood guides, video walk-throughs, and an IDX search for active listings. Contact: matt@mattleicht.com • (941) 256-3321 • mattleicht.com, 194 Barber Road, Sarasota, FL.

