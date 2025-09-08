Platform Based Payment Gateway Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Platform Based Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Platform Based Payment Gateway Market?

The size of the platform-based payment gateway market has witnessed a swift expansion in the previous years. It is anticipated to escalate from a valuation of $33.11 billion in 2024 to around $36.66 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Factors contributing to the expansion during the historic period include a significant rise in the adoption of digital payments, an increase in smartphone usage, a surge in e-commerce transactions, a growing preference for cashless transactions, and augmentation in government initiatives promoting the digital economy.

Projected rapid expansion for the platform-based payment gateway market is anticipated in the coming years, with an estimated worth of $54.35 billion by 2029, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors propelling the growth prediction include increased cross-border e-commerce activities, higher adoption rates of integrated finance, the surge in demand for omnichannel payment solutions, a shift towards contactless payments, and the proliferation of fintech startups. Key trends to watch for the forecast period are enhancements in payment infrastructure, innovations in biometric verification processes, increased focus on research and development in fraud prevention, the emergence of AI-powered payment solutions, and advancements in instantaneous settlement systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Platform Based Payment Gateway Market?

The growth of the platform-based payment gateway market is projected to be fueled by the surge in e-commerce. E-commerce is the process of carrying out business transactions electronically via the internet. The rapid growth of e-commerce can be attributed to the increase in internet access, which presents consumers with reliable online connectivity, facilitating effortless shopping at any time from anywhere. Platform-based payment gateways amplify the utility of e-commerce platforms by offering smooth integration with online shops, thereby guaranteeing safe and efficient transactions. These gateways aid in simplifying the checkout process by accepting multiple forms of payment, enhancing customer experience, and raising conversion rates. For example, as reported by the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, there was an 8.1% rise in total e-commerce sales in 2024, hitting the $1,192.6 billion mark when contrasted to the 2023 figures. Consequently, the surge in e-commerce is propelling the growth of the platform-based payment gateway market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Platform Based Payment Gateway Market?

Major players in the Platform Based Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2025 include:

• PayPal Holdings Inc.

• MOLPay Sdn. Bhd.

• National Australia Bank Limited

• Worldpay Group plc

• Klarna Bank AB

• Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

• Stripe Inc.

• Skrill Ltd.

• Paytm

• CyberSource Corporation

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Platform Based Payment Gateway Market?

Topmost firms in the platform-based payment gateway sector are focusing on developing innovative solutions, including unified payments interface (UPI)-based payment gateways. These are devised to improve convenience, speed, and interoperability during digital transactions. UPI-based payment platforms are advanced payment gateways that exploit India's Unified Payments Interface or UPI to offer seamless, timely, and secure transactions across an array of banks and merchants. For instance, in August 2024, Setu, an Indian software firm, paired with Axis Bank, another Indian banking company, and introduced UPISetu, a payments platform primarily focused on UPI. UPISetu aims to simplify vendor transactions by providing a cohesive, interoperable solution that encourages all UPI payment applications like PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, and others. The platform lets businesses accept UPI payments without the need for multiple QR codes, making operations more streamlined and enhancing customer checkout experiences. Furthermore, UPI Setu incorporates features like dynamic QR generation and swift settlements, mitigating friction issues in digital payments for both vendors and purchasers.

What Segments Are Covered In The Platform Based Payment Gateway Market Report?

The platform based payment gateway market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Model: Cloud Based, On-Premises, Hybrid

3) By Payment Method: Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, Digital Wallet, Cryptocurrency

4) By Transaction Type: One Time Payment, Recurring Payment, Peer To Peer Payment, Cross Border Payment

5) By Application: E-Commerce, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Travel And Hospitality, Retail, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Payment Processing Software, Payment Security And Fraud Management Software, Application Programming Interface (API) Integration Tools, Mobile Payment Software, Digital Wallet Integration Software, Recurring Billing Software, Point Of Sale (POS) Payment Software

2) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Managed Services, Compliance And Risk Management Services, Training And Education Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Platform Based Payment Gateway Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Platform Based Payment Gateways, North America emerges as the leading region in the preceding year. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific stands out as the region projected to experience the quickest growth during the forecast period. The report encompasses a thorough study of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

