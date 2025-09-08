Plastic Decking Market Anticipated to Grow at 10.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Plastic Decking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Plastic Decking Market In 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the size of the plastic decking market in the past few years. The market value is projected to rise from $5.86 billion in 2024 to $6.50 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The historical growth trajectory is ascribed to an increase in desire for outdoor living spaces, amplified adoption in commercial uses, a surge in renovation and remodeling projects, higher availability of innovative composite materials, and a growing cost-efficiency when compared to conventional wood.

In the coming years, the plastic decking market size is anticipated to experience significant growth, predicted to reach $9.74 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The expected growth during the forecast period may be due to a higher emphasis on eco-friendly building methods, increasing urbanization and residential construction, rising investment into infrastructure projects, growing demand for attractive exterior solutions, and innovative advancements in recyclable plastic materials. Major trends expected in the forecast period include improvements in co-extrusion technology, the creation of fire-resistant plastic decking, advancements in fabricating textured surface finishes, progress in ultraviolet-resistant materials, and the development of options for color and design customization.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Plastic Decking Market?

The expansion of the plastic decking market is projected to be driven by the rapid growth in residential construction. The term ""residential construction"" encompasses the creation and enhancement of living spaces like single-family residences, apartments, and condominiums. This sector is experiencing growth due to the expanding urban population, stimulating the demand for housing and consequently the enlargement of residential infrastructure, to cater to shelter necessities. Plastic decking contributes to residential construction by offering a durable, low-care option that endures extreme weather conditions. It's impervious to decomposition, infestation, and discoloration, making it an excellent choice for outdoor areas. An example to note is that in May 2024, as reported by the United States Census Bureau, a government organization in the US, the privately owned housing completions hit a seasonally adjusted yearly rate of 1,514,000. This signifies a 1.0% growth from 1,499,000 in May 2023. Consequently, the surge in residential construction is contributing to the progression of the plastic decking market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Plastic Decking Industry?

Major players in the Plastic Decking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Trex Company Inc.

• Barrette Outdoor Living Inc.

• Deckorators Inc.

• Fiberon LLC

• Cali‑Bamboo Inc.

• Fortress Building Products Inc.

• MoistureShield Inc.

• DecksDirect.com LLC

• Wolf Home Products Inc.

• Modwood Pty Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Plastic Decking Industry?

Leading businesses in the plastic decking market are utilizing cutting-edge technologies like polymethyl methacrylate methodology to augment aesthetic qualities, boost longevity, and curb environmental impact. In terms of durability, clarity, and resistance to UV light, weathering, and impact, polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) technology is an exceptional type of advanced thermoplastic material. Case in point, Talasey Ltd., a UK-based landscaping solutions firm, introduced Pioneer in May 2025 - a high-definition composite decking series that employs polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) technology, a concept originally employed in high-performance sectors such as aerospace. This Pioneer series is characterized by its 4K high-resolution wood imagery, allowing for extremely exact reproduction of natural wood grain and texture, leading to an authentic hardwood look. This product doesn't only impress visually, but it also provides numerous advantages like high endurance, slip-resistance, minimal need for maintenance, as well as easy installation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Plastic Decking Market Report?

The plastic decking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Capped Composite, Uncapped Composite

2) By Resin Type: Polyvinyl Chloride, High-Density Polyethylene, Low-Density Polyethylene, Polyethylene

3) By Application: Residential, Non-residential

4) By End-Use: Building And Construction, Marine, Industrial, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Capped Composite: High-Density Polyethylene Capped Composite, Polyvinyl Chloride Capped Composite, Other Resin-Based Capped Composites

2) By Uncapped Composite: High-Density Polyethylene Uncapped Composite, Low-Density Polyethylene Uncapped Composite, Polypropylene Uncapped Composite

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Plastic Decking Market By 2025?

The North American region led the global market for plastic decking in 2024. Furthermore, it's projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the swiftest growth in the market during the forecast duration. The Global Plastic Decking Market Report 2025 includes coverage for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

