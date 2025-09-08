Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Market to Reach USD $5.13 Billion by 2029 at 12.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Market In 2025?

In the last few years, the market size for per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing has seen a significant increase. It is expected to continue its growth trajectory from $2.87 billion in 2024 to around $3.23 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors that have primarily contributed to the growth during the historic period include stringent regulations by the Environmental Protection Agency, an increase in contaminants in potable water, a surge in industrial discharge, enhanced public awareness, and legal actions against those polluting the environment.

In the coming years, we can anticipate a swift expansion in the per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing market, with a projected worth of $5.13 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as rigorous regulations, increased wastewater treatments, growth in environmental surveillance programs, amplified testing in consumer goods, and a spike in non-targeted analysis demand. Key trends in the predicted period encompass the transition towards real-time monitoring technology, the embrace of cloud-based data management techniques, the advance in miniaturized sensor technology, progression in remote sampling technology, and the development of high-throughput screening technology.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Market?

The escalating financial commitments in wastewater treatment are poised to catalyze the expansion of the per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing market in the foreseeable future. The term ""wastewater treatment investment"" denotes funds devoted by government bodies, industrial establishments, or utility services to construct or enhance structures that purify polluted water. This upswing in investments can mainly be attributed to the elevated regulatory pressure to remove dangerous pollutants and adhere to more stringent environmental and public health regulations. The financial commitments in wastewater treatment augment the need for PFAS testing by mandating sophisticated surveillance of water to detect sustained chemical contaminants, stay within the prescribed discharge limits, safeguard the environment, and shield the public from prolonged contact with harmful substances. For example, in 2025, the American Society of Civil Engineers, a professional organization based in the US, projected in its 'Bridging the Gap' economic study that the yearly investment shortfall for water infrastructure, encompassing drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater, would reach $99 billion. This statistic signifies an upsurge from the $81 billion disclosed in the ASCE's 2021 study. Thus, the escalating investments in wastewater treatment facilities are propelling the growth of the per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Industry?

Major players in the Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

• Babcock Laboratories Inc.

• Intertek Group plc

• Pace Analytical Services LLC

• Montrose Environmental Group Inc.

• Microbac Laboratories Inc.

• Envirolab Services Pty Ltd

• Enthalpy Analytical LLC

• Neotron S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Industry?

Leading firms in the per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing market are turning their attention to the creation of forward-thinking services like high-sensitivity detection methods. These innovative services aim to boost accuracy, assure regulatory compliance, and broaden the range of sample types that can be tested. High-sensitivity detection procedures involve sophisticated analytical strategies capable of spotting incredibly low levels of substances, typically at parts per billion (ppb) or less. In the context of PFAS testing, these techniques are key to accurately identifying minute quantities of contaminants, a necessary step in meeting rigorous regulatory rules and safeguarding public health. For example, in June 2024, US-based biotech firm Analytical Resource Laboratories LLC unveiled a fresh PFAS testing service. Leveraging solid phase extraction (SPE) together with LC-MS or MS (triple quadrupole) technology, the service provides a minimum detection limit of 3 parts per billion (ppb). This high-sensitivity approach facilitates precise analysis of major PFAS analytes such as PFOS, PFOA, PFNA, and PFHxS in supplements and potable water, aiding in compliance with regulatory schemes like California's proposition 65 while promoting public health safety.

What Segments Are Covered In The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Market Report?

The per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (pfas) testing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Consumables, Software, Services

2) By Technique: Liquid Chromatography–Tandem Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS-MS), Gas Chromatography (GC) Or Mass Spectrometry (MS), Mass Spectrometry, Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy, Combustion Chromatography, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Other Techniques

3) By Testing Method: Laboratory-Based Testing, On-Site Or Portable Testing

4) By Application: Wastewater, Drinking Water, Ground And Surface Water, Air, Food And Beverages, Soil, Serum Or Blood, Cosmetics, Other Applications

5) By End User: Environmental Agencies And Governments, Water Utilities And Treatment Plants, Industrial And Manufacturing Companies, Laboratories And Research Institutes, Agricultural Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Liquid Chromatography Systems, Gas Chromatography Systems, Mass Spectrometers, Ion Mobility Spectrometers, Sample Preparation Equipment

2) By Consumables: Columns And Cartridges, Solvents And Reagents, Calibration Standards, Sample Vials And Filters

3) By Software: Data Analysis Software, Instrument Control Software, Reporting And Compliance Software

4) By Services: Testing And Analysis Services, Consulting And Advisory Services, Maintenance And Calibration Services, Training And Support Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Market By 2025?

For the year 2025, the Per- And Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) Testing Global Market Report identifies North America as the leading region in terms of market size. The report covers various global regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, apart from North America.

