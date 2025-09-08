Comprehensive Report on the New Urbanization Construction Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The New Urbanization Construction Market Through 2025?

Over the past few years, there has been substantial growth in the market size of new urbanization construction. It is anticipated to expand from $2,544.82 billion in 2024 to $2,771.73 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The historical growth is primarily due to factors like increasing migration from rural areas to urban regions, growing industrialization, increased government spending on infrastructure, heightened demand for cost-effective housing, and economic development strategies focusing on urban areas.

The market size for the fresh urbanization construction sector is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. Forecasts predict it will expand to $3,849.44 billion by 2029, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. This growth can be credited to several factors, such as the increasing focus on smart city technologies, enhanced environmental and climate resilience standards, the rise of remote-configured infrastructure, the expansion of the urban middle class in developing economies, and an escalating attention towards transit-centered developments. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass urban redevelopment and densification, incorporation of eco-friendly infrastructure, emphasis on walkability and 15-minute cities, the use of modular and prefabricated construction methodologies, and joint public-private efforts in urban planning.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The New Urbanization Construction Market?

An escalation in the government's expenditure on infrastructure is predicted to drive the expansion of the new urbanization construction market in the future. This spending by the government, whether at a national, local, or regional level, involves investment towards the development, enhancement, and upkeep of vital systems and facilities such as public buildings, water supply, transportation, energy, and telecommunications. The main reason for this rising government expenditure on infrastructure is to trigger economic advancement by creating job opportunities and advancing necessary public assets. Such governmental investment plays a significant role in supporting new urbanization construction by financing crucial public amenities like roads, utilities, and transport networks, facilitating urban development and growth. For instance, the Parliament of the United Kingdom reported in June 2025 that the government had pumped $35.7 billion (£26.0 billion) into vital economic infrastructure in 2022, which was equivalent to 1% of GDP and accounted for 34% of the total government investment. Further, it was reported by the Office for National Statistics in July 2024 that the central government represented 74.2% of the total infrastructure expenditure by the general government in 2022, marking a 1.1 percentage point increase from 2021. Hence, the escalation in governmental infrastructure expenditure is fuelling the expansion of the new urbanization construction market.

Which Players Dominate The New Urbanization Construction Industry Landscape?

Major players in the New Urbanization Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd.

• China Railway Group Limited

• China Railway Construction Corporation Limited

• China Communications Construction Company Limited

• Power Construction Corporation of China

• China Metallurgical Group Corporation

• China Vanke Co. Ltd.

• Poly Developments and Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

• Shanghai Construction Group Co. Ltd.

• Longfor Group Holdings Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of New Urbanization Construction Market?

Firms majoring in the fresh urbanization construction markets are prioritizing the generation of inventive resolutions, such as circular technology platforms, with the aim of significantly trimming the environmental footprint of the construction industry. Circular technology platforms aid in the reutilization, repair, recycling, and sharing of materials and resources, thus minimizing waste and prolonging product lifecycles. To cite an example, in April 2023, Holcim, a Switzerland-based building materials company, unveiled ECOCycle, an exclusive circular platform that recycles as much as 100% of construction and demolition waste into fresh building materials. This groundbreaking solution is intended to uphold high-performance standards whilst dramatically cutting down the exploitation of untouched raw materials, ultimately decreasing environmental impact. It bolsters the formulation of low-carbon, resource-efficient cities, harmonizing with worldwide sustainability objectives and fresh urbanization plans.

Global New Urbanization Construction Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The new urbanization construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Materials, Services, Technology

2) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation, Retrofit

3) By Infrastructure Development: Roads And Highways, Bridges And Tunnels, Railways, Airports And Seaports, Utility Infrastructure

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

5) By End-User: Government, Private Sector, Public-Private Partnerships

Subsegments:

1) By Materials: Concrete, Steel, Asphalt, Glass, Wood, Composites, Recycled Materials, Insulation Materials, Bricks And Blocks, Plastics And Polymers

2) By Services: Urban Planning And Design, Construction Management, Engineering Services, Project Financing, Sustainability Consulting, Permitting And Regulatory Services, Facility Management, Renovation And Retrofitting, Demolition Services, Smart Infrastructure Deployment

3) By Technology: Building Information Modeling (BIM), Smart Grid Integration, IoT For Smart Cities, AI And Machine Learning In Construction, Drones And Robotics, 3D Printing, Modular And Prefabricated Construction, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR), Energy Management Systems, Digital Twin Technology

View the full new urbanization construction market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/new-urbanization-construction-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The New Urbanization Construction Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the new urbanization construction global market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forecast period up to 2025. The report on the new urbanization construction market encompasses regions such as the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

