Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power Portable Magnetic Drill Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, the power portable magnetic drill market has witnessed significant growth. The market size is expected to increase from $1.22 billion in 2024 to $1.33 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors such as an escalation in industrial fabrication initiatives, enhanced productivity, a surge in construction works, a hike in maintenance and repair tasks, and a boost in the implementation of automation in metalworking have all contributed to this historic growth rate.

The market for power portable magnetic drills is anticipated to undergo substantial growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $1.71 billion by 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 8.5%. The expected growth within the forecast period can be linked to factors such as a rise in infrastructural projects, the increasing relevance of online mediums, a growing demand for tools used in metalworking and construction, a greater uptake of automation and advanced technologies, and a heightened demand for mobile drilling solutions. Key trends to be observed during the forecast period include progression in drilling technologies, the development of smart and energy-efficient technologies, improved features and safety mechanisms, advancements in the design of drills, as well as enhanced safety measures.

Download a free sample of the power portable magnetic drill market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26973&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market?

The portable magnetic power drill market's growth is anticipated to be stimulated by the surge in infrastructure and construction activities. These activities include major advancements like utilities, roads, bridges, and public buildings that significantly contribute to economic growth and elevate societal living standards. The upswing in these projects is linked to rapid urbanization, as sprawling cities dictate the need for additional roads, public utilities, and housing to cater to the expanding populace and enhance living conditions. Portable magnetic power drills provide crucial support in these projects by enabling accurate and secure drilling on vertical or overhead steel surfaces, particularly in elevated or restricted areas. For example, according to the UK's Office for National Statistics, in July 2025, in 2024, Yorkshire and the Humber, the East, and Scotland saw the highest annual growth in new infrastructure construction, with an increase of 26.0%, 19.3%, and 14.2% respectively. Consequently, the surge in infrastructure and construction activities is propelling the growth of the portable magnetic power drill market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market?

Major players in the Power Portable Magnetic Drill Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Makita Corporation

• DeWalt Industrial Tool Company

• Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

• Chicago Pneumatic Tool Company

• Hermes Hardware Inc

• Nitto Kohki Co. Ltd.

• C. & E. Fein GmbH

• Hougen Manufacturing Inc.

• Metabo HPT LLC

• Evolution Power Tools (USA) Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market?

Major players in the portable magnetic drill industry are prioritizing the development of novel solutions such as ultra-low-profile pneumatic magnetic drilling machines, to accelerate accessibility in limited areas and boost efficiency while securing safety in industrial uses where electrical tools could be hazardous. The term low-profile pneumatic magnetic drilling machines refer to small, air-operated drills specifically created for working in constrained or challenging-to-access areas, which provide a reliable and productive option in circumstances where electrically-powered tools could be dangerous. For example, PROMOTECH Sp. z o.o., a tools manufacturer based in Poland, unveiled the PRO-40 AD ATEX in July 2024, an ultra-low-profile pneumatic magnetic drilling machine developed for dangerous and explosive conditions where electricity is not allowed. This tool, certified by ATEX, has a strong pneumatic engine and a permanent magnetic base, which permits safe, spark-less running on metal surfaces, irrespective of their condition including rusted or painted ones. It can make holes up to 40 mm with annular cutters and 16 mm with twist drill bits (19 mm Weldon shank). With its compact and portable nature, standing only at 185 mm in height, the PRO-40 AD ATEX becomes the perfect tool for industries with confined spaces like oil rigs, refineries, shipbuilding, and petrochemical plants.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market Growth

The power portable magnetic drill market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Corded, Cordless

2) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

3) By Application: Construction, Metalworking, Manufacturing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Corded: Light-Duty Magnetic Drills, Medium-Duty Magnetic Drills, Heavy-Duty Magnetic Drills, Fixed Base Magnetic Drills, Swivel Base Magnetic Drills

2) By Cordless: Lithium-ion Battery Drills, Dual Battery System Drills, Light-Duty Cordless Drills, Medium-Duty Cordless Drills, Brushless Motor Cordless Drills

View the full power portable magnetic drill market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-portable-magnetic-drill-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market By 2025?

For the year under consideration in the Power Portable Magnetic Drill Global Market Report 2025, Europe stood as the leading region with projected growth. The report encompasses all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Power Portable Magnetic Drill Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mining Drill Bits Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-drill-bits-global-market-report

Surgical Drill Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/surgical-drill-global-market-report

Mining Drill Bits Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mining-drill-bits-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.