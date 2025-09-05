FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DC Streetcar Service to End Two Hours Early Sept. 2 to Sept. 3 for Road Repairs

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will close DC Streetcar service two hours early on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025, for roadway repairs.

DC Streetcar service will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on both Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025. DC Streetcar service will resume normal service hours on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

More information about DDOT’s Streetcar Service alerts are available on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DCStreetcar via #DCSAlerts, as well as on the DC Streetcar website.

