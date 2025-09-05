Submit Release
DC Streetcar Service to End Two Hours Early Sept. 2 to Sept. 3 for Road Repairs

 

(Washington, DC) — The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will close DC Streetcar service two hours early on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025, for roadway repairs.

DC Streetcar service will operate from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on both Tuesday, September 2, 2025, and Wednesday, September 3, 2025. DC Streetcar service will resume normal service hours on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.  

