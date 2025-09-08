Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market Size Worth $4.75 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Biosurfactant Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market Worth?

The market for plant-based biosurfactants has seen a swift expansion in recent times. The market size is set to surge from $2.66 billion in 2024 to $2.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include growing environmental awareness and stringent regulations, a surge in demand within the personal care and cosmetics sector, an increased interest in green chemistry, changes within the booming food and beverage industry, and a rise in natural household cleaning products.

Over the coming years, the plant-based biosurfactants market is projected to experience swift expansion. By 2029, it's anticipated to reach a valuation of $4.76 billion, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth within the predicted timeline can be credited to an increase in the production of bio-based products, the escalating demand from emerging economies, a surge in uptake within the agricultural sector, an increase in use in the oil, gas and industrial cleaning industries, the consumer demand for clear and sustainable labeling, and a shift toward circular bioeconomy models. The key trends propelling this forecasted period include, a heightened demand for eco-friendly products, an expansion of sustainable biosurfactants, an increased consumer inclination towards green alternatives, advancements in formulations, and a rise in research and development activities.

What Are The Factors Driving The Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market?

The surge in the need for natural and organic items is anticipated to boost the expansion of plant-based biosurfactants. Natural and organic items are made from base ingredients from nature, which undergo minimal processing and are free from artificial chemicals or additives. As awareness about health and wellness grows among consumers, the desire for natural and organic products has seen a rise, with people preferring cleaner options without synthetic components to lower their health hazard potential. Biosurfactants derived from plants supplement the organic and natural products, providing cleansing ability that is safe for the environment and free from harsh chemicals, thus fitting into the mould of clean beauty and sustainability. For example, the Organic Research Centre, an independent UK-based organic research organization, stated that the UK’s organic market hit a record high of £3.1 billion ($3.65 billion) in February 2023, thanks to a 1.6% sales increase during the previous year. Consumers in the UK reportedly spent approximately £8.5 million ($10.01 million) per day on organic products. Thus, the rising demand for natural and organic products is contributing to the growth of the portable dishwasher market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market?

Major players in the Plant-Based Biosurfactant Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• BASF SE

• Dow Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG

• Solvay S.A.

• Kao Corporation

• Givaudan S.A.

• Clariant International Ltd.

• Stepan Company

• Croda International plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market?

Key businesses in the plant-based biosurfactants market are directing their efforts towards the development of superior technological products like biodegradable biosurfactants to meet the rigorous regulations in various sectors. These biodegradable biosurfactants are environmentally friendly and decompose into harmless byproducts, providing a green alternative to synthetic counterparts in eco-sensitive use cases. Evonik Industries AG, a specialty chemical company headquartered in Germany, made strides in this domain in September 2024 with the launch of TEGO Wet 570 Terra and TEGO Wet 580. These ground-breaking products, applicable in coatings and inks, are entirely natural biosurfactants created using a patented fermentation procedure and sourced from renewable plant materials such as corn. These products ensure superior pigment and filler wetting, better substrate wetting, and decreased grinding duration thereby, boosting energy efficacy and manufacturing processes. Ideal for waterborne coatings and inks, they meet the rigorous EU Ecolabel norms, fostering sustainable and eco-friendly formulas in decorative, industrial, and printing sectors.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market Share?

The plant-based biosurfactant market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sophorolipids, Rhamnolipids, Methyl Ester Sulfonates, Alkyl Polyglucosides, Other Product Types

2) By Formulation: Liquid, Powder

3) By Raw Material: Vegetable Oils, Sugars, Yeast Extract, Microalgae

4) By Function: Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Dispersants, Solubilizers

5) By Application: Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Food And Beverages, Agriculture, Industrial Cleaning

Subsegments:

1) By Sophorolipids: Acidic Sophorolipids, Lactonic Sophorolipids, Pure Sophorolipids, Crude Sophorolipids

2) By Rhamnolipids: Mono-Rhamnolipids, Di-Rhamnolipids, Crude Rhamnolipids, Purified Rhamnolipids

3) By Methyl Ester Sulfonates: C16-C18 Methyl Ester Sulfonates, C12-C14 Methyl Ester Sulfonates, Detergent Grade Methyl Ester Sulfonates, Industrial Grade Methyl Ester Sulfonates

4) By Alkyl Polyglucosides: Decyl Glucoside, Lauryl Glucoside, Caprylyl Or Capryl Glucoside, Coco Glucoside

5) By Other Product Types: Trehalose Lipids, Mannosylerythritol Lipids (MELs), Cellobiose Lipids, Lipopeptides

What Are The Regional Trends In The Plant-Based Biosurfactant Market?

The 2025 Global Market Report for Plant-Based Biosurfactant identifies North America as the leading region in 2024, and projects Asia-Pacific to be the fastest increasing area in the coming years. The report includes data from a variety of regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

