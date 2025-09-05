Canola Meal Market is Expected to Reach USD 14 Bn by 2035, Fueled by Demand for Sustainable Protein in Animal Nutrition

Canola Meal Market

Major players in the market are AGRIM, Archer Daniels Midland, Bunge Limited, Canex, Cargill, Inc. and CHS Inc. among others.

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Canola Meal Market is entering a phase of steady growth, supported by rising demand for protein-rich livestock feed and the shift toward sustainable agricultural practices. Valued at USD 9,212.4 million in 2025, the market is forecast to reach USD 14,035.1 million by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period.With its high protein content, amino acid profile, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternatives like soybean meal, canola meal is increasingly gaining traction across poultry, swine, dairy, and aquaculture feed formulations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10686 Market Drivers: Protein Demand, Sustainability, and InnovationRising Demand for Animal ProteinGrowing populations and evolving dietary preferences are accelerating demand for poultry, dairy, and aquaculture products. Canola meal, with its rich protein and balanced amino acids, is becoming a preferred input in livestock diets, helping producers improve feed conversion ratios and productivity.Sustainability as a Strategic PriorityFeed manufacturers and agribusiness companies are increasingly focused on sourcing eco-friendly protein meals. Canola meal offers an advantage due to its low carbon footprint compared to traditional soy-based products, aligning with global commitments to reduce emissions and foster regenerative agriculture.Innovation in Processing and NutritionAdvances in crushing technologies, enhanced protein extraction, and improved digestibility through enzyme supplementation are expanding the usability of canola meal across species. Precision feed formulations tailored to poultry and dairy sectors are driving further adoption.Competitive Landscape:The canola meal industry is shaped by a mix of multinational agribusiness leaders and regional feed manufacturers. Key players include:AGRIMArcher Daniels Midland (ADM)Bunge LimitedCanexCargill, Inc.CHS Inc.These companies are investing in sustainable sourcing, advanced protein processing, and supply chain transparency to stay competitive in a dynamic market.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10686 Recent DevelopmentsArcher Daniels Midland Company (August 2024): ADM and Farmers Business Network (FBN) launched Gradable, a new venture focused on developing sustainable on-farm solutions. The initiative provides farmers with tools to grow regeneratively produced grain for eco-conscious buyers.Bunge (October 2023): Bunge partnered with Bangkok Produce Merchandising Public Company Limited (BKP) to create a blockchain-based traceability system for soy supply chains. This initiative supports deforestation-free sourcing and paves the way for more transparent, sustainable grain and meal distribution.Country-Wise Outlook:United States – Poultry and Dairy Lead ExpansionThe U.S. is set to remain a key market for canola meal, with robust adoption in poultry and dairy sectors. Strong investments in feed innovation and sustainable practices underpin continued growth.India – Rapidly Expanding Livestock SectorIndia’s growing demand for poultry and dairy products is driving uptake of protein meals. Government support for modernizing animal husbandry and nutritional programs further strengthens market growth.Asia-Pacific – Aquaculture OpportunitiesChina, Vietnam, and Indonesia are rapidly expanding aquaculture feed demand. Canola meal is increasingly integrated into fish feed formulations, offering a sustainable alternative to fishmeal and soymeal.Distribution and Supply Chain DynamicsDigital platforms are transforming feed ingredient procurement, enabling direct-to-farm models, online bulk transactions, and blockchain-based traceability. These systems are enhancing transparency, reducing waste, and ensuring consistent supply across global markets.Future Outlook: Toward Smarter, Sustainable ProteinThe canola meal industry is poised to become a cornerstone of global feed security, with key trends including:Alternative Protein Blending: Integration of insect protein and algae with canola meal for diversified feed formulations.Smart Processing: Energy-efficient and automated oilseed crushing systems.Blockchain Integration: Transparent traceability across borders to meet buyer expectations.Climate-Resilient Crops: Development of canola varieties better adapted to drought and heat stress.By 2035, the Canola Meal Market will not only strengthen livestock production but also play a vital role in promoting sustainable agriculture and global food security.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:Feed Micronutrients Market Outlook (2025 to 2035) – https://www.factmr.com/report/4488/feed-micronutrients-market Feeding Distiller Dried Grains with Solubles (DDGS) Market Outlook (2025 to 2035) – https://www.factmr.com/report/907/feeding-distiller-dried-grains-with-solubles-market Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market Outlook (2025 to 2035) – https://www.factmr.com/report/whole-grain-and-high-fiber-foods-market Roughage Feed Market Outlook 2025 to 2035 – https://www.factmr.com/report/1735/roughage-feed-market Editor’s Note:This press release is based on insights from the Fact.MR Canola Meal Market Report, which provides comprehensive coverage of emerging trends, competitive strategies, and regional dynamics. The study evaluates market drivers, restraints, and opportunities, offering detailed intelligence for manufacturers, suppliers, investors, and policymakers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.