Antireflective Coatings Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global antireflective coatings market was valued at $4.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.61% from 2021 to 2030.Key Drivers:- Rising demand from eyewear and photovoltaic industries is accelerating adoption.- Growing use of antireflective glass in construction further boosts market growth.- High costs and limited consumer awareness remain challenges.- Advancements in durability and solar efficiency present significant opportunities.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1869 Market Insights:-By Application:- Eyewear segment held the largest share in 2020 (over one-third), driven by rising demand for progressive lenses amid growing presbyopia cases.- Automobile segment is forecasted to record the fastest growth (CAGR 8.76%) due to the need for glare reduction and improved visibility.By Technology:- Vacuum deposition accounted for the largest share in 2020 (nearly two-fifths), thanks to low environmental impact and versatility.- Sputtering is expected to grow at the highest CAGR (8.04%) through 2030.By Region:- North America dominated the market in 2020 (over one-third share) supported by high demand in eyewear, consumer electronics, and displays.- Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth (CAGR 8.27%), led by cost-effective manufacturing and strong presence of key players.Leading Market Players:- Essilor International- E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company- Carl Zeiss AG- Honeywell International- Koninklijke DSM N.V.- Hoya Corporation- PPG Industries- Optical Coatings Japan- Viavi Solutions, Inc.- Rodenstock GmbH𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-reflective-coatings-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

