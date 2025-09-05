Flexible Packaging Market Outlook $301 Bn by 2031 | Size, Trends & Forecast

Flexible Packaging Market

Flexible Packaging Market Expands with Innovation and Strategic Moves in the U.S. & Japan

U.S. flexible-packaging sales hit $41.5 B in 2022, Japan’s market was $13.25 B in 2023 both driven by convenience, e-commerce, and sustainability.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size and ForecastThe global flexible packaging market continues to grow rapidly, reaching an estimated USD 231 billion in 2022, and projected to climb to USD 301 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.1% Driven by rising demand in food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and e-commerce, flexible packaging is increasingly favored for its lightweight, cost-effective, and sustainability benefits.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):- https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/flexible-packaging-market U.S. Market DynamicsThe U.S. remains a dominant force, accounting for a significant share of global flexible packaging revenue. The converted flexible packaging segment is expected to grow at nearly 3% annually through 2029, reflecting steady industrial demand.Industry News• Amcor recently announced the divestiture of its North American beverages packaging unit—which generated approximately USD 1.5 billion in sales—as it focuses on improving margins and emphasizing flexible packaging over rigid formats. The unit has drawn interest from buyers like Graham Packaging and Silgan Plastics.M&A Activity:• While 2025 has seen moderate M&A activity in the packaging sector, uncertainty around tariffs and market dynamics has softened deal momentum.Key PlayersMondi GroupCLONDALKIN GROUPBerry Global IncAmcorReynoldsBemis Company, IncSonocoConstantia Flexibles Group GmbHHuhtamaki GroupCoveris Holdings S.ARegulatory Trends:• No major new U.S. regulations specific to flexible packaging have emerged recently. However, sustainability and extended producer responsibility policies continue to drive modernization and innovation.Market Outlook:• The market is expected to expand as companies invest in sustainable packaging and efficient supply chains to meet both consumer and regulatory expectations.Japan Market OverviewJapan’s flexible packaging market generated approximately USD 13.25 billion in 2023, with robust growth to around USD 17.79 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3%. Plastics remain the leading material in the segment, but bioplastics are gaining traction as sustainable alternatives.Industry News• In December 2024, TOPPAN Holdings acquired Sonoco’s Thermoformed & Flexible Packaging (TFP) business for USD 1.8 billion, enhancing its position in Japan’s food, healthcare, and retail packaging sectors.Policy Trends:• Japan continues to impose strict plastic waste regulations and promote recyclable materials, fueling the shift toward paper-based and bio-alternative packaging solutionsHistorical Perspective & Future Outlook• Global Trend: The flexible packaging sector has evolved from USD 270.96 billion in 2023 to USD 258.74 billion in 2024, reflecting a consistent upward trajectory.• Regional Momentum: Asia-Pacific, led by Japan, is the fastest-growing market, capturing over 41% of global revenue in 2024.Market Segmentation:By Material: (Polymer, Aluminum, Paper, Plastic, Cellulosic, Others)By Product: (Pouches, Films & Wraps, Bags, Others)By Printing Technology: (Digital Printing, Flexography, Others)By End-User: (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceutical, Others)By Region: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)DataM Intelligence Perspective & RecommendationsStrategic View:DataM Intelligence forecasts stable growth in flexible packaging, driven by e-commerce expansion, sustainability demands, and regulatory support—especially in the U.S. and Japan.Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=flexible-packaging-market Recommendations:1. Invest in sustainable materials R&D - especially bioplastics and recyclable films - to stay ahead in markets with tightening regulations.2. Leverage M&A strategically - as seen in Japan’s Toppan-Sonoco deal, consolidation can accelerate capabilities and scale.3. Expand product differentiation - deploy digital printing and advanced barrier solutions to cater to e-commerce and premium food sectors.4. Enhance regional supply chains - strengthen distribution networks, particularly across Asia-Pacific, to reduce costs and drive market share.“Flexible packaging is no longer just a packaging option - it’s central to sustainability, convenience, and brand differentiation. Companies that invest smartly in materials, technology, and regional expansion will lead industry growth,” remarks DataM Intelligence.About DataM IntelligenceDataM Intelligence is a global market research and consulting firm specializing in packaging, consumer goods, and sustainability trends. We deliver data-driven insights and strategic recommendations to empower businesses in navigating fast-paced markets.Related Reports People Also Ask in DataM Intelligence

