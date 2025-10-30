Intraoral Radiography Market to Reach US$ 2.7 Billion by 2031 at 7.6% CAGR

Intraoral Radiography Market

Intraoral radiography market to hit US$ 2.7 Billion by 2031, fueled by AI, digital transformation, and rising global dental care demand.

AI-powered imaging and digital workflows are redefining dental diagnostics, improving precision and patient comfort.” — DataM Intelligence

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intraoral radiography market reached US$ 1.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.Top Key Players - Dentsply Sirona Inc, 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Densys3D Ltd, Dental Wings Inc, Planmeca OY, Guangdong Launca Medical Device, Dentsply Sirona, Inc., DÜRR DENTAL SE and J. MORITA Corporation.Get a Sample PDF Of This Report (Get Higher Priority for Corporate Email ID):– https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/intraoral-radiography-market Industry Latest News 2025:✅ 20 Feb 2025 — Carestream Dental launched the CS 6200 Size-0 intraoral sensor (very small/thin sensor for pediatric and small-mouth positioning).✅ 24 Mar 2025 — DEXIS announced its IDS-2025 presence and teased new AI-powered imaging and ecosystem updates for 2025 (company roadmap and IDS presentations).✅ 18 Mar 2025 — VATECH (Korea) and Pearl (dental AI) announced a strategic integration/partnership to embed Pearl’s AI pathology detection into VATECH’s imaging/diagnostic software.✅ 25 Mar 2025 — 3Shape launched the TRIOS 6 intraoral scanner and TRIOS Dx Plus diagnostic software at IDS 2025 (major scanner + diagnostic software release emphasizing diagnostics/AI features).✅ 27 Mar 2025 — Alliedstar unveiled the Sensa intraoral scanner at IDS 2025 — a wireless/ergonomic next-gen IOS introduced after the company’s Straumann-era changes. (IDS launch coverage & product reviews).✅ 24–28 Mar 2025 (IDS 2025) — Multiple major vendors rolled out intraoral imaging / scanner enhancements at IDS 2025 — including Dentsply Sirona Primescan 2 updates (integrated caries detection, cloud workflow improvements) and Planmeca’s Onyx intraoral scanner plus a new handheld intraoral X-ray (ProX GO) showcased at IDS.✅ 05 Mar 2025 — Swiss Mikrona Group AG completed the acquisition of Dental Axess AG (adds CAD/CAM, intraoral scanners, 3D printers and X-ray device lines to Mikrona’s portfolio). — (M&A strengthening digital-dentistry / imaging offerings).✅ Mar 2025 (trade coverage) — IDS 2025 consolidated a clear 2025 trend: vendors pushed AI integration into imaging workflows, more comfort-oriented / wireless sensors & scanners, and cloud/diagnostic software that ties intraoral imaging to automated detection and patient apps.Buy now and enjoy a 30% year-end discount — limited-time offer! @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=intraoral-radiography-market Market Segments:• By Type (Bite-wing X-rays, Periapical X-rays, Occlusal X-rays)• By Application (Dental Caries, Oral Cancer, Gum Diseases)• By End-user (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Others)• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Market Geographical Share:✅ North America holds a significant share of the global intraoral radiography market, supported by high adoption of advanced dental imaging systems, favorable reimbursement policies, and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The United States dominates the regional market, driven by the growing number of dental clinics, strong focus on early diagnosis, and integration of digital technologies in dental practices. Increasing awareness about preventive dental care also contributes to regional growth.✅ Europe remains another key contributor, led by countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, France, and Italy. The region’s growth is influenced by government-supported oral health programs, growing elderly population with dental care needs, and strong presence of dental equipment manufacturers. Digitalization in dental radiography, especially the transition from film-based to digital X-ray systems, continues to accelerate market expansion across Europe.✅ The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth over the next few years, driven by rapid urbanization, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising dental tourism in countries like India, Thailand, and Malaysia. Japan, China, and South Korea are leading innovation in imaging technologies, with increased investments in dental diagnostics and education. Growing middle-class populations and awareness of oral health are fueling market penetration of digital intraoral radiography systems.✅ Latin America shows a growing potential, primarily led by Brazil and Mexico. Expansion of private dental clinics, government efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility, and adoption of cost-effective digital imaging solutions are major growth enablers in the region. Despite economic challenges, the demand for efficient and affordable diagnostic tools in dentistry continues to rise.The Middle East & Africa market is gradually expanding, supported by increasing healthcare investments in the Gulf nations and rising awareness about oral hygiene. The availability of advanced dental imaging equipment in urban hospitals and clinics is improving diagnostic capabilities in countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements:- https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/intraoral-radiography-market Key Market Drivers• Growing Burden of Dental DisordersRising cases of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancers are driving demand for accurate imaging systems that enable early detection and treatment planning.• Shift Toward Digital ImagingThe transition from traditional film-based systems to digital radiography is enhancing workflow efficiency, reducing radiation exposure, and improving image quality, thus fueling adoption among dental professionals.• Technological AdvancementsContinuous innovations such as 3D imaging, sensor miniaturization, and AI-integrated diagnostic tools are improving diagnostic precision and patient outcomes.• Increasing Dental Aesthetic ProceduresThe growing popularity of cosmetic and restorative dental procedures has boosted the need for high-resolution intraoral images for pre- and post-treatment assessments.• Expanding Dental Infrastructure in Emerging MarketsInvestments in dental education, expansion of dental clinics, and growing insurance coverage in developing countries are creating new opportunities for intraoral radiography system manufacturers.Conclusion:The global intraoral radiography market is poised for steady growth, supported by technological innovation, increasing awareness of oral health, and expanding access to dental care services across emerging economies. 