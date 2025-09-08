Online Retail Market to Exceed US $11501.61 Billion by 2029, with 10% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

What Is The Forecast For The Online Retail Market From 2024 To 2029?

The scale of the online retail market has seen a dramatic expansion in the most recent years. It is projected to expand from $7,129.17 billion in 2024 to $7,865.98 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. Factors such as the increased penetration of the internet, the surge in smartphone utilization, a growing consumer inclination for convenience, improved access to digital payment systems, and heightened investment from pioneering e-commerce firms have all contributed to the growth during the historic period.

There is a prediction for a swift expansion of the online retail market in the upcoming years, with its size anticipated to rise to $11,501.61 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This significant growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as an increasing inclination towards personalized shopping experiences, the escalating use of AI and machine learning, the surge in voice and visual search adoption, growing availability of same-day delivery services, and the intensified integration of AR and VR solutions. Noticeable trends over the forecast period feature the progress in autonomous delivery systems, technological enhancements in generative AI, advancement in voice commerce, evolving AR and VR shopping experiences, and the introduction of innovative techniques through blockchain-supported supply chain transparency.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Online Retail Market?

The proliferation of digital payment options is projected to fuel the expansion of the online retail market in the future. Digital transactions, which could include contactless, online, or mobile app-based payments, are becoming increasingly common, fueled mostly by the ubiquitous availability of smartphones. These make digital transactions more straightforward and customer-friendly. By providing quick, safe, and convenient transactions, digital payment systems increase customer satisfaction in the online retail space. They also simplify the checkout process, reduce instances of cart abandonment, and increase retailers' sales effectiveness. For example, data from the European Central Bank, a German-based institution serving the European Union nations, showed a 24.3% increase in contactless card payments in the first half of 2023 as compared to 20.9 billion in the first half of 2022. The corresponding total value saw a 25.9% increase, reaching a staggering €0.5 trillion ($545.27 billion). Unsurprisingly, the upward trend in the adoption of digital payment platforms is a significant force behind the online retail market's growth.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Online Retail Market?

Major players in the Online Retail Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• Apple Inc.

• Costco Wholesale Corporation

• JD.Com Inc.

• The Kroger Co.

• Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

• Albertsons Companies Inc.

• Best Buy Co. Inc.

• Adidas AG

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Online Retail Market In The Globe?

Key players in the digital e-commerce market are concentrating on the creation of innovative features like personalized shopping tools utilizing AI technology, with the objective of elevating product discovery and augmenting customer engagement. These AI-crafted shopping assistants scrutinize customer behavior, likes and dislikes, and buying habits to present more suitable product suggestions, thereby fostering increased user involvement. As an example, in March 2025, Amazon.com Inc., an e-commerce conglomerate based in the US, unveiled a beta version of a feature named Interests, powered by artificial intelligence. The primary goal of this feature is to refine personalization, prolong the duration spent on the platform, and aspire to render online shopping more instinctive and enjoyable. The Interests tool persistently scans the catalog of Amazon and proactively proposes products that are in sync with the user's personal preferences, interests, and shopping records. It enables users to subscribe to particular interests and receive customized suggestions in a visual feed, similar to the style of Pinterest.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Online Retail Market Segments

The online retail market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Groceries, Apparels And Accessories, Personal And Beauty Care, Footwear, Other Products

2) By Model: Business To Business (B2B), Business To Consumer (B2C), Consumer To Consumer (C2C)

3) By Portal: Third Party Marketplaces, Direct-To-Consumer (D2C) Brands Or Own Website

Subsegments:

1) By Groceries: Fresh Produce, Dairy Products, Beverages, Snacks And Packaged Foods, Meat And Seafood, Staples

2) By Apparels And Accessories: Men’s Clothing, Women’s Clothing, Kids’ Wear, Bags And Wallets, Belts And Ties, Watches And Jewelry, Sunglasses And Eyewear

3) By Personal And Beauty Care: Skincare Products, Haircare Products, Fragrances And Perfumes, Oral Care, Grooming Kits, Makeup And Cosmetics, Bath And Shower Products

4) By Footwear: Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear, Kids' Footwear, Sports Shoes, Casual Shoes, Formal Shoes, Slippers And Sandals

5) By Other Products: Electronics And Gadgets, Home And Kitchen Appliances, Books And Stationery, Toys And Games, Fitness And Sports Equipment, Furniture And Home Décor, Pet Supplies

Which Regions Are Dominating The Online Retail Market Landscape?

In the Online Retail Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific was noted as the most prominent region for the year 2024. The report encompasses a detailed study of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

