Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 6.6% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company’s Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market?

In recent times, the polymer modified cementitious mortar market has seen substantial growth. The projections predict an increase from $3.25 billion in 2024 to $3.48 billion in 2025, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The key factors driving this growth over the historic period include infrastructure development in the rising economies, increased urbanization and housing projects, heightened demand for waterproofing solutions, an escalation in renovation and repair operations, and substantial public construction investments by governments.

In the coming years, the polymer modified cementitious mortar market is projected to experience significant expansion. The market is predicted to grow to $4.50 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth can be ascribed to an increase in green building initiatives, an escalating demand for structures that promote energy efficiency, a wider application in the marine and industrial sectors, the growth of smart city projects, and a growing inclination towards ready-to-use products. Key trends expected to shape this market during the forecast period include improvements in product formulation, a movement towards sustainable, low-carbon mortars, the introduction of nanotechnology into formulations, 3D printing in construction, and the development of lightweight, high-performing mortars.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market?

The growth of the polymer modified cementitious mortar market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing infrastructure investments. This refers to spending by either the public or private sectors on constructing, upgrading, or preserving physical structures, such as roads, bridges, buildings, and utilities. The surge in these investments is mainly attributed to rapid urban development, as the expansion of cities necessitates the comprehensive construction of transportation paths, residential buildings, and public utilities to support burgeoning populations and economies. The use of advanced construction materials, which offer improved strength, durability, and resistance for critical infrastructure projects, is boosted by infrastructure investments, indirectly benefiting the polymer modified cementitious mortar market. For instance, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a UK government entity, showed that in July 2024, total investment in the infrastructure sector hit $17.3 billion (£13.8 billion), showing a 3.9% rise from 2022. Thus, the polymer modified cementitious mortar market is being propelled by the increasing investments in infrastructure.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market?

Major players in the Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Larsen & Toubro Limited

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Cemix Products Limited

• Sika AG

• Mapei S.p.A.

• Asian Paints Limited

• H.B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.

• Pidilite Industries Limited

• MC-Bauchemie Müller GmbH & Co. KG

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market?

Leading businesses in the polymer-modified cementitious mortar market are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions such as integrated venues with experimental and logistics resources to improve product design, quality control, and delivery optimisation. These integrated centres amalgamate production, quality inspections, and delivery functions in a single site, facilitating smoother functioning, faster development of products and quality check and more efficient customer delivery services. An example of this trend was displayed by Sika AG, a Switzerland-based business specializing in chemistry, which inaugurated a new integrated site in Kharagpur, India, in June 2023. This site was primarily established to create mortar goods, concrete additives, and shotcrete accelerators to cater to the needs of customers in West Bengal, a region inhabited by over 100 million people. The facility effectively amalgamates modern production lines with experimental labs, administrative space, storage facilities, and logistics functioning, promoting a more efficient production, superior product development and effective distribution.

What Segments Are Covered In The Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market Report?

The polymer modified cementitious mortar market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Homo Complex, Copolymer, Other Types

2) By Formulation: Latex Modified, Polymer Modified, Vinyl Ester Modified, Acrylic Modified

3) By Application: Flooring, Masonry, Repair Works, Coatings, Construction

4) By End Use: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Institutional

Subsegments:

1) By Homo Complex: Redispersible Polymer Powder (RPP) Based, Acrylic Polymer Based, Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Based

2) By Copolymer: Vinyl Acetate-Ethylene (VAE), Acrylic-Styrene Copolymers, Ethylene-Vinyl Chloride (EVC)

3) By Other Types: Epoxy Modified, Polyurethane Modified, Silicone Based

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Market?

For the year 2025, the Polymer Modified Cementitious Mortar Global Market Report identifies North America as the topmost region, having had the most substantial market share in 2024. The report encompasses a forecast for regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

