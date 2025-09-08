Outdoor Sound Barriers Market to Reach $1.75 Billion by 2029 with 6.5% CAGR

Outdoor Sound Barriers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Outdoor Sound Barriers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Outdoor Sound Barriers Market Size And Growth?

The market size of outdoor sound barriers has experienced robust growth over the recent years. The value of the market is projected to escalate from $1.28 billion in 2024 to $1.37 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This significant growth during the historic period is a result of factors including quick urbanization, escalating investments in transport infrastructure, enlargement of industrial regions adjacent to residential territories, the surge in the development projects of smart cities, and the increasing demand for both residential and commercial structures.

Anticipations for robust expansion can be seen in the market for outdoor sound barriers over the coming years, with forecasts predicting a rise to $1.75 billion by 2029, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The enhancement during the predicted period can be linked to the establishment of logistics parks and freight corridors, expansion of urban highways and expressways, government-driven noise reduction measures in cities, upgrades to the current infrastructure to adhere to noise control standards, and progression of sustainable infrastructure and environment-friendly solutions. Major trends predicted for this period include the invention of lightweight, high-performance materials, applying clear acrylic and polycarbonate hurdles for visual appeal, the pairing of solar panels with sound barriers, advancements in modular and pre-constructed barrier systems, and the employment of AI and IoT in real-time noise surveillance and adaptable barriers.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Outdoor Sound Barriers Market?

The rising consciousness regarding noise pollution is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the outdoor sound barriers market in the future. Noise pollution is the existence of undesired or excessive noise in the surroundings that interrupts regular activities, negatively impacts human health, and disturbs wildlife. The awareness concerning noise pollution is proliferating due to rapid urbanization, which makes more people vulnerable to damaging levels of environmental noise. It subsequently leads to more public apprehension and a demand for regulatory interventions. Outdoor sound barriers provide a solution to noise pollution by obstructing or diverting noise waves from sources such as traffic or industrial operations, significantly minimising the noise reaching nearby residential or sensitive zones. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US-based national public health agency, reported in May 2024 that the proportion of workers in the US affected by noise pollution surged from 14% in 2023 to 25% in 2025. Hence, the heightened awareness concerning noise pollution is acting as a catalyst for the growth of the outdoor sound barriers market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Outdoor Sound Barriers Market?

Major players in the Outdoor Sound Barriers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koch Finishing Systems Inc.

• Durisol Ltd.

• Fort Miller Group Inc.

• Sound Seal LLC

• Polymer Technologies Inc.

• Kinetics Noise Control Inc.

• Faddis Concrete Products

• IAC Acoustics

• The Soundcoat Company Inc.

• Maccaferri Industrial Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Outdoor Sound Barriers Market?

Leading businesses in the outdoor sound barriers market are turning their attention towards the creation of innovative products, such as sturdy noise barriers, in an effort to improve noise reduction and amplify visual appeal. These sturdy noise barriers are robust, enduring structures designed to curtail the proliferation of noise whilst resisting the environmental degradation over time. For example, Sound Seal, a noise management product producer based in the US, expanded its product lineup in its Industrial Division in November 2022 by introducing Vivid Noise Barriers and Sound Curtains, along with Aerial Baffles and Banners in its Architectural Division. The Aerial Sound Quality Baffles and Banners from Sound Seal are notable for their unique combination of resilience, acoustic functionality, and visual appeal. These products offer superior noise management, are simple to install, and light in weight. Each piece is custom-made and available in various sizes, hues, and finishes. Clients now have the option to choose finishes that are appropriate for either indoor or outdoor use, thereby providing adaptability for various environments.

How Is The Outdoor Sound Barriers Market Segmented?

The outdoor sound barriers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Outdoor Sound Blanket, Outdoor Sound Wall

2) By Material Type: Concrete, Metal, Wood, Plastic, Other Material Types

3) By Installation Type: Ground-Mounted, Structure-Mounted

4) By End-User Industry: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Outdoor Sound Blanket: Temporary Sound Blankets, Permanent Sound Blankets, Weatherproof Sound Blankets, Fire-Resistant Sound Blankets

2) By Outdoor Sound Wall: Concrete Sound Walls, Metal Sound Walls, Wood Sound Walls, Transparent Acrylic or Polycarbonate Sound Walls, Composite Material Sound Walls, Masonry Sound Walls

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Outdoor Sound Barriers Market?

In the Outdoor Sound Barriers Global Market Report 2025, North America had the most significant share in the market in the year 2024. However, a rapid growth is projected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

