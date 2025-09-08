Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.92 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market In 2025?

Over recent years, the polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels market has experienced substantial growth. The market size is projected to increase from $3.45 billion in 2024 to $3.71 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth witnessed in the historic phase is due to increasing need for energy-efficient construction materials, heightened usage of recyclable and environmentally friendly materials, growing recognition of the benefits of insulation, and rising demand for thicker, high-performance panels. Additionally, their increasing use in cold storage facilities, greater emphasis on fire safety standards, and the expansion of renovation works in commercial buildings have also contributed to the market growth.

The market for polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is projected to reach $4.92 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth throughout the predicted period can be linked to several factors such as increased construction endeavors, the surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable buildings, magnified industrial and commercial refrigeration requirements, expansion of the cold chain logistics industry, escalated energy expenses advocating for superior insulation, and growing cognizance regarding thermal safety and comfort. The forecast period is expected to witness prominent trends like the implementation of intelligent insulation technologies, progress in panel technology, creative breakthroughs in insulation materials, embracing automation in manufacturing, enhancements in fire-resistant characteristics, inclusion of renewable energy systems in architectural designs, and technological advancements in insulation materials.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market?

The polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels market is forecasted to grow, driven by the expansion in residential building. The construction of residential developments, including single-family homes, apartments, and condos, is termed as residential construction. The escalating urban population and corresponding demand for housing are fostering the growth of housing infrastructure to accommodate shelter requirements. PIR insulated sandwich panels play a substantial role in residential construction due to their superior thermal insulation, which reduces energy usage and enhances living conditions. They also have a lightweight design, simplifying installation and speeding up the construction process while ensuring fire safety and long-lasting durability. For example, the United States Census Bureau recorded a 1.0% rise in privately-owned home completions in May 2024, with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,514,000 up from 1,499,000 in May 2023. Thus, the blossoming residential construction sector is one of the driving forces behind the expansion of the polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Industry?

Major players in the Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Global Market Report 2025 include:

• ArcelorMittal Construction

• Tata Steel UK Limited

• Rautaruukki Corporation

• Assan Panel

• Dana Group

• Balex Metal Sp. z o.o.

• Joris Ide NV

• TONMAT Group

• Kingspan Jindal Private Limited

• Isopan S.p.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Industry?

Leading firms in the polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels industry are embracing novel production methods, such as automatic PIR sandwich panel production factories, to cater to the increasing demand from the insulation and construction industries. These advanced facilities rely on automation systems to effectively create high-performance panels with a PIR foam core, guaranteeing uniformity, superior quality, and the capacity to scale in production. For instance, in June 2024, EPACK Prefab, an Indian company that specializes in insulated sandwich panels and pre-engineered buildings (PEBs), established a PIR sandwich panel production facility in Andhra Pradesh. This manufacturing line efficiently produces PIR foam core insulated panels with metal facings. Furthermore, it provides increased fire resistance, exceptional thermal insulation, and adjustable panel designs to accommodate various construction requirements. The automation process ensures minimal material waste, expedited production timelines, and uniform product quality for large commercial and industrial projects.

What Segments Are Covered In The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Report?

The polyisocyanurate (pir) insulated sandwich panels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Wall Panels, Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Roof Panels, Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Ceiling Panels, Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Floor Panels

2) By Thickness: Less Than 50 Millimeter (mm), 50 Millimeter (mm) To 100 Millimeter (mm), 100 Millimeter (mm) To 150 Millimeter (mm), More Than 150 Millimeter (mm)

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By Application: Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Facilities, Agricultural Structures, Cold Storage Facilities

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics And Warehousing, Aerospace

Subsegments:

1) By Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Wall Panels: Interior Wall Panels, Exterior Wall Panels, Load-Bearing Wall Panels, Non-Load-Bearing Wall Panels

2) By Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Roof Panels: Flat Roof Panels, Pitched Roof Panels, Standing Seam Roof Panels, Corrugated Roof Panels

3) By Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Ceiling Panels: Modular Ceiling Panels, Drop-In Ceiling Panels, Exposed Grid Ceiling Panels, Concealed Grid Ceiling Panels

4) By Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Floor Panels: Raised Access Floor Panels, Underfloor Heating-Compatible Panels, Heavy Load Floor Panels, Thermal Break Floor Panels

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Insulated Sandwich Panels Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulated sandwich panels. However, it is forecasted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the coming years. The market report investigating PIR insulated sandwich panels incorporates various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

