Daram Showcases Enhanced Kaisar Men’s Healthcare Device at IFA 2025 – Second Consecutive Year of Global Presence

KAISAR- Men's Healthcare Device KAISAR - Men's Wearable

The global reception of Kaisar has been very encouraging, and with this upgraded version we aim to further strengthen our presence in the international healthtech market.” — SUK HEE KANG, CEO

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daram Co., Ltd., a South Korean healthcare technology innovator, is proud to announce its participation in IFA 2025, marking its third consecutive year at the world’s leading consumer electronics and healthcare technology exhibition. This year, Daram will introduce the new and enhanced version of its flagship product, Kaisar.

Kaisar is a wellness device designed to support male vascular health and hormone balance. By wearing the device for approximately 15 minutes a day, users may experience improved circulation and strengthened physical performance. Developed through years of research and clinical insights, Kaisar has already established a strong presence in the global health and wellness market.

The upgraded Kaisar 2025 edition features:

• Enhanced performance technology for greater effectiveness.

• Refined ergonomic design for improved comfort during use.

• Durable, user-friendly construction to ensure long-term reliability.

“We are honored to return to IFA for the second year in a row,” said Suk Hee Kang, CEO of Daram. “The global reception of Kaisar has been very encouraging, and with this upgraded version we aim to further strengthen our presence in the international healthtech market while providing users with safe, effective, and convenient solutions for everyday wellness.”

Visitors to IFA 2025 will have the opportunity to experience the new Kaisar firsthand, learn about its unique health-focused technology, and explore potential collaboration opportunities with Daram for global distribution and partnerships.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/kaisar-dual-led-light-therapy-for-men-s-health/x/38720725#/

About Daram Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2021, Daram is a South Korean healthcare technology company specializing in innovative solutions that combine science, engineering, and user-centered design. With the Kaisar series, Daram has become a trusted name in the global men’s health and wellness market, committed to improving lives through accessible and effective technology.

Visit Daram at IFA 2025

Location: Berlin, Germany

Booth: H25-272

Dates: September 5-9, 2025

The Wearable LED Therapy Device For Men

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.