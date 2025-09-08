The Daily Note Expands from Substack to National Radio Syndication

Radio is still where people turn for a trusted voice,” Brown said. “The Daily Note was born to fit that space: quick, smart, and something you carry with you after it ends.” — James A. Brown

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Daily Note, the 60-second daily radio commentary created and hosted by journalist and communications strategist James A. Brown, has expanded from Substack to syndicated radio. The program is distributed nationwide by Syndication Networks Corporation and is already airing in markets including Chicago, Salt Lake City, and the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee and Virginia.Initially launched as a Substack newsletter and podcast , The Daily Note built a loyal following with its concise and thought-provoking insights on culture, media, and everyday life. Each one-minute segment now brings that same clarity and impact to radio, offering listeners a fast, engaging feature designed for today’s pace.“Radio is still where people turn for a trusted voice,” Brown said. “The Daily Note was born to fit that space: quick, smart, and something you carry with you after it ends.”While The Daily Note is now syndicated on radio , the podcast remains available on Substack and wherever you get your podcasts, giving audiences multiple ways to connect with the daily commentary.Stations across the country are adding the syndicated program to strengthen their daily lineup with high-quality short-form storytelling and analysis.For more information about The Daily Note or to learn how to add the program to your station, visit www.thedailynote.net or www.syndication.net/shows/the-daily-note. Media Contact:James A. Brownjames@thedailynote.netAbout The Daily NoteThe Daily Note isn’t about breaking news or political debates. It’s about taking a step back to find the deeper meaning in the world around us. From the smallest observations to the biggest questions, James A. Brown delivers a daily dose of reflection and storytelling in a 60-second syndicated commentary. The show is also available as a podcast on Substack and major podcast platforms. For more, visit jamesabrown.net.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.