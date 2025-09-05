Distinctive Living Expands Joint Venture Portfolio with Seascape at Naples

Distinctive Living Seascape of Naples

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinctive Living, a senior living management, developer and investor, announced the strategic joint venture of Seascape at Naples in partnership with a West Coast leading global investment firm. The move broadens Distinctive Living’s ownership and management portfolio while reinforcing the company's commitment to setting new benchmarks in acquisitions and turnarounds.

Formed in 2021, Distinctive Living has continually expanded its footprint across the United States to secure a place in Argentum’s 2025 Largest Providers Report. Known for its data-driven approach to management, the company excels in optimizing operations, elevating resident experiences, and achieving robust bottom-line financial performance.

Seascape at Naples features 198 licensed independent living, assisted living and memory care units and world-class, resort-style amenities and services. These include restaurant-style dining, a heated pool, bar, bistro, salon, spa, fitness center, walking paths, secure outdoor courtyard and daily life enrichment programming. Set in the popular retirement destination of Naples, the community provides a perfect blend of South Florida living with a full continuum of care, making it an ideal addition to Distinctive Living's family of properties.

By having an ownership stake in Seascape at Naples, Distinctive Living assures greater alignment with capital partners. Investing alongside stakeholders empowers the management company to fully integrate Distinctive Healthcare’s proprietary solutions and correlates with greater operational success and financial performance.

“Seascape at Naples will benefit from the combined experience of both the investment and operations teams, ensuring a strong foundation for long term success and meaningful impact for residents and stakeholders,” stated Distinctive Living Chairman and CEO Joe Jedlowski.

As both manager and owner, Distinctive Living is poised to deliver transformative senior living experiences from “concept to keys.” In addition to distress-driven acquisitions, the company plans to invest more capital into its new development pipeline.

About Distinctive Living

Distinctive Living is at the forefront of senior living solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that encompasses development, management, and investment services. With an unwavering commitment to quality and a focus on value creation, Distinctive Living sets the bar for excellence in senior living solutions.

About Seascape at Naples

Seascape at Naples is a premier senior living community in Naples, FL, licensed for 198 residents and offering independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The community features resort-style amenities designed to ensure residents enjoy an exceptional quality of life in a beautiful coastal setting.

