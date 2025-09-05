ICE Continues to Protect Communities from Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Rape, Assault, and Child Endangerment

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets. Yesterday’s arrests included criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape, assaulting a police officer, domestic abuse, robbery, and endangering the welfare of a child .

“Thanks to the courage of our ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens are no longer free to terrorize our communities and prey on innocent Americans,” said a DHS spokesperson. “Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This doesn’t even count illegal aliens with rap sheets in foreign countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”