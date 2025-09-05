ICE Continues to Protect Communities from Violent Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Rape, Assault, and Child Endangerment
WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) law enforcement officers continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our streets. Yesterday’s arrests included criminal illegal aliens convicted of rape, assaulting a police officer, domestic abuse, robbery, and endangering the welfare of a child.
“Thanks to the courage of our ICE law enforcement, these criminal illegal aliens are no longer free to terrorize our communities and prey on innocent Americans,” said a DHS spokesperson. “Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst. 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens who have been charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This doesn’t even count illegal aliens with rap sheets in foreign countries, gang members, and suspected terrorists.”
Yesterday’s arrests include:
- Gildardo Bucios-Lorenzo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of rape and criminal deviate conduct.
- Mary Rodriguez-Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras convicted of endangering the welfare of a child.
- Jorge Morales-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- Juan Carlos Martinez-Mendoza, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of assaulting a peace officer.
ICE officers will continue to arrest and remove violent criminals who have no place in American communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.