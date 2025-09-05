UChicago Medicine recognized for leading efforts to combat physician burnout

The University of Chicago Medicine earned the highest level of distinction as an American Medical Association (AMA) Joy in Medicine health organization for its work reducing physician burnout and enhancing the professional fulfillment of its doctors.

UChicago Medicine was one of only two institutions in Illinois to be recognized as a gold-level Joy in Medicine organization by the AMA, which made the announcement Sept. 3.

“This honor is a reflection of the culture we've created at UChicago Medicine and of the programs, initiatives and metrics that help us live up to this gold standard,” said Bree Andrews, MD, MPH, Chief Wellness and Vitality Officer and Associate Dean for Academic Advancement and Wellness.

The Joy in Medicine program recognizes health systems, hospitals and medical groups with initiatives that address the systemic causes of physician burnout. That includes areas such as efficiency of practice environment, leadership, commitment and teamwork.

A total of 109 health organizations across the U.S. were recognized this year by the AMA, and of those, only 20 earned a gold recognition.

The 2025 distinction from one of the most influential physician organizations in the U.S. recognized UChicago Medicine's efforts to improve physician well-being in the context of the broader healthcare work landscape of professional fulfillment and optimal patient care.

AMA President Bobby Mukkamala, MD, said Joy in Medicine-recognized organizations are leading the gains made against physician burnout and helping clinicians rediscover the deep rewards and that come from helping patients.

“The AMA distinction honors each organization’s commitment to not only the health and well-being of the care team, but also to patients,” Mukkamala said. “Quality care ultimately originates from a positive and purposeful work culture where health care professionals can flourish both mentally and physically.”

Physician burnout is a serious problem

Although physician mental health and well-being is not a new concept, it has gained more attention in recent years. UChicago Medicine and the Biological Sciences Division (BSD) invested in the chief wellness officer position during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time of crisis for many health care organizations.

Nationally, physician burnout reached nearly 63% in 2021, leading numerous institutions to create wellness programs to help exhausted and overwhelmed doctors.

The situation improved in the time that followed; the burnout rate among U.S. physicians was 45% in 2023.

Andrews said more work is needed to address the root causes behind those feelings.

“Even though UChicago Medicine’s burnout rate is below that national average, we want to continue reducing their level of workplace exhaustion so they can provide our patients with the best possible care,” Andrews said.

It's the second time UChicago Medicine participated in the AMA health system recognition program, securing bronze recognition in 2024 (the designation is valid for two years).

Team effort

To bypass a silver designation, UChicago Medicine greatly expanded its initiatives under its UC Well program. Chair of Psychiatry Seth Himelhoch, MD, MPH, played a pivotal role in expanding the behavioral health wellness team by adding an additional psychiatrist and psychotherapist to provide physicians with accelerated access to mental health services. These new clinicians will partner with the existing psychiatrist and psychologist and others across the organization to help promote well-being and access to care when needed.

UChicago Medicine makes other efforts to prioritize wellness strategies, including clinical department well-being directors, internal peer coaching and development programs for doctors, wellness grants and physician surveys which, when used correctly, are designed to spark organizational improvements. Physician workflow is streamlined through AI tools and internal improvement programs to help identify so-called 'pebbles in shoes' — everyday challenges that affect physicians.

“It's about granting people the opportunity to do the work they love, making it easier to do that work and ensuring they're supported if there are problems or difficulties,” Andrews said. “I think it's that culture that creates the joy in medicine, or specifically the joy in UChicago Medicine.”

To achieve this designation, UChicago Medicine partnered closely with executive sponsors across the organization, including BSD Dean Mark Anderson, MD, PhD; University of Chicago Health System President Thomas Jackiewicz; University of Chicago Health System Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Krista Curell; Executive Vice Dean of the BSD and Pritzker School of Medicine Iris Romero, MD, MS; Aytekin Oto, MD, MBA; UChicago Medicine Vice President Chief Experience Officer Keisha Mullings-Smith; Tipu Puri, MD, MPH; Kenneth Nunes, MD, MPH; BSD Assistant Dean and Executive Director of Human Resources Michael Tatelbame; BSD Vice Dean of Academic Administration and Finance Bess Wildman, and is indebted to partners Tyler Caroll, Michelle Jefferson (in Organizational Climate) and UC Well Program Manager Simone Maxey.