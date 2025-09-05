Dr. T. Carter Named 60th President of the Atlanta Writers Club

May 2025 Atlanta Writers Conference

The 111-year-old nonprofit Atlanta Writers Club, a fixture of the literary scene in the Southeastern US, has elected its first female, Black president.

This organization has such a rich history of supporting writers, and I’m excited to build on that foundation while expanding our reach and impact.” — Dr. T. Carter

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Writers Club (AWC) is proud to announce that Dr. T. Carter has been named its 60th President. A seasoned communications leader, educator, and writer, Dr. Carter brings years of experience in higher education, nonprofit leadership, and community engagement to the role.Founded in 1914, the AWC supports writers at every stage of their journey through workshops, educational programs, conferences, and events that teach the craft and business of writing . As President, Dr. Carter will continue this legacy while creating new opportunities for growth and connection.“I am honored to serve as the 60th President of the Atlanta Writers Club,” said Dr. Carter. “This organization has such a rich history of supporting writers, and I’m excited to build on that foundation while expanding our reach and impact.”Dr. Carter looks forward to championing signature programs such as the Craft of Writing Certificate Program and leading the charge at the AWC's writing retreat on St. Simons Island on September 25-27 and its 33rd Atlanta Writers Conference on October 24-25.To learn more about the Atlanta Writers Club, including details on membership, monthly meetings, and upcoming programs and events, please visit www.atlantawritersclub.org

