Lisa Udland Joins Treasury as Counsel to the Treasurer

Lisa Udland has joined the Oregon State Treasury as Counsel to the Treasurer, a new role the legislature approved during the last full legislative session.

Oregon State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner said, “As a constitutional officer, my role as Treasurer will benefit by having a strategic legal advisor to counsel me and Treasury’s leadership team on critical issues facing Oregon and Treasury’s programs. I’m excited to have Lisa join Treasury and share her experienced and knowledgeable legal guidance with our programs.”

Udland joins Treasury from the Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ), where she worked for 23 years, most recently in the role of Deputy Attorney General. In that role, Udland was responsible for overseeing the daily activities of an agency with over 1,500 employees and a biennial budget of more than $600 million. During her tenure at DOJ, she held Chief Counsel and Deputy Chief Counsel roles in the Civil Enforcement Division, where she focused on civil plaintiff work including Consumer Protection and Pension Fund Securities Litigation, among other issues.

In those positions, Udland has developed and overseen legal strategies for major litigation that had statewide or nationwide impact. As an Assistant Attorney General, Lisa served as the state’s primary legal counsel for enforcement of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement (TMSA), which generates more than $60 million per year in funding for tobacco prevention and health services.