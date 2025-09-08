Dr. Peter J. Favaro Launches Bad People Bible: A Groundbreaking Guide to Removing Toxic People from Your Life

Bad People Bible is available now on Amazon. Renowned Clinical and Forensic Psychologist, Dr. Peter J. Favaro.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Peter J. Favaro has released his latest book, Bad People Bible — a transformative self-help guide that debuted at #1 across six Amazon categories, including Behavior, Sociology, Social Theory, Compulsive Behavior, and Adulthood & Aging.If you've ever walked away from a conversation feeling drained, anxious, confused — or wondering if you were the problem — Bad People Bible may be the lifeline you need.A Strategic System to Recognize and Remove Toxic PeopleMore than just a book, Bad People Bible is a first-of-its-kind immersive self-help experience that draws on Dr. Favaro’s 40+ years in clinical and forensic psychology. Combined with cutting-edge digital tools, Bad People Bible helps readers:• Recognize manipulative and toxic behavior early — before it causes damage.• Set and enforce boundaries without guilt or second-guessing.• Rebuild confidence and self-trust after emotional abuse.• Navigate toxic dynamics at work, at home, or in relationships with clarity and strength.“Whether it’s a bully, a backstabber, a gossip, or a sociopath, truly bad people feel justified in causing harm simply because someone refuses to submit to their will or validate their inflated self-image,” says Dr. Peter J. Favaro. “I wrote Bad People Bible to help you sharpen your strategic thinking and neutralize their influence. You’ll learn that doing nothing is doing something, and that boundaries aren’t walls — they’re filters. You hold the key.”What Sets Bad People Bible Apart?Dr. Favaro’s innovative approach blends deep psychological insight with practical digital resources, offering a comprehensive toolkit that empowers readers to take action — featuring:✅ An AI therapy coach ✅ Private online journaling ✅ Access to a supportive digital community“Dr. Favaro is one of the most sought-after forensic psychologists and custody evaluators,” says Jenna Goodfield, Esq., a top matrimonial attorney in NY. “Dr. Favaro’s latest book, Bad People Bible, delivers powerful insights and practical strategies that are simple to follow yet mind-blowingly effective. Reading Bad People Bible is like having a private session with one of the best minds in psychology!”About the AuthorDr. Peter J. Favaro is one of the world’s most respected psychologists and a master of human behavior. Over his four-decade career, he has served as a court-appointed expert in more than 6,000 high-conflict cases involving custody disputes, hate crimes, and international child abductions.He is also recognized for his early contributions to AI in medicine and psychology, including the creation of Alter Ego for Activision — the first-ever life simulation game based on real psychological profiles. His expertise in both human behavior and technology is at the heart of Bad People Bible’s unique multimedia experience.Dr. Favaro is the author of dozens of books on anger management, conflict resolution, parenting, and relationships. He has appeared as a featured guest and resident psychologist on Fox’s The Morning Show, ABC News with John Stossel, Montel Williams, Geraldo Rivera, and more.He currently serves as:• Executive Director of SmartParenting: The Family Center — a clinic delivering court-related services to high-conflict individuals and families.• Founder & CEO of Center for Improved Human Relationships — an organization dedicated to promoting civility, respect, and conflict resolution at home, in the workplace, and in the community.“This isn’t about revenge or playing the victim. It’s about reclaiming your space, your energy, and your life,” adds Dr. Peter J. Favaro. “By the end of this book, you won’t just understand why toxic people act the way they do — you’ll know exactly how to stop them from hijacking your happiness.”Bad People Bible is available now on Amazon. For more information, visit www.badpeoplebible.com To schedule an interview, podcast appearance, or studio segment with Dr. Favaro, contact Jennifer Schenberg at jennifer@penvine.com.

