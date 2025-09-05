Sensecloud Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, Setting Benchmark for Responsible AI in Procurement Technology

Sensecloud Among First Procurement-Tech Firms to Achieve ISO 42001 Certification.

Procurement leaders want AI that is bold on savings yet rock-solid on governance. ISO 42001 proves we can do both.” — Vinod Sharma, CEO of Sensecloud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sensecloud, the procurement intelligence platform powered by specialized AI agents, has been awarded the ISO 42001:2023 certification - the world’s first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). The assessment was conducted by Certification Assurance International (CAI), a leading global authority on quality and safety management. With this milestone, Sensecloud becomes one of the first procurement-technology companies worldwide to implement a fully audited Responsible AI framework.Sensecloud’s AI agents cleanse and classify spend data, negotiate with suppliers, identify sourcing opportunities, and surface savings and risks in minutes.Why ISO 42001 mattersISO 42001:2023 offers a clear governance blueprint for managing AI throughout its lifecycle, from risk assessment to continuous improvement. By meeting the standard, Sensecloud can give CFOs, CPOs and audit committees independent assurance that its algorithms:- Stay compliant with emerging regulations on data protection, model transparency and ESG reporting.- Mitigate risk through documented bias testing, model versioning and fallback procedures.- Enhance accountability via tamper-proof logs that trace every AI-generated recommendation back to its data inputs.Sensecloud’s certification was recognized as one of the earliest ISO 42001:2023 awards in the procurement-technology sector. By voluntarily adopting this framework, the company has set a new benchmark for AI governance and demonstrated that responsible innovation is at its core.About SensecloudSensecloud is a next-generation procurement intelligence platform powered by AI agents. Its agents cleanse and classify spend, negotiate with suppliers, uncover sourcing opportunities, and deliver real-time analytics - without the need for data-science resources. Headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland, Sensecloud serves enterprises across Europe, North America, and APAC.For more information, visit www.sensecloud.ai or contact info@sensecloud.ai.

