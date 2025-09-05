PHP Records Announces 'Cipher' by GRAMMY Winner Charlie Porter, a Jazz Album Embedding a $10,000 Treasure Hunt
Nine audio clues across eight tracks point to a hidden object redeemable for $10,000. Album out Sept. 26, 2025; radio adds Sept. 16.
Recorded with Nick Biello (alto saxophone), George Colligan (piano), Garrett Baxter (bass), and Alan Jones (drums), the project presents each piece as part of a larger puzzle narrative. The physical CD packaging uses a custom case so that, when the disc is spun inside it, the CD functions as a working cipher wheel while remaining a standard audio CD. Subtle hints may appear in track titles and artwork, but all nine clues are contained in the music.
“I wanted to make an album that people don’t just hear—they work with it and go on an adventure,” said Charlie Porter. “When a musical idea doubles as a clue, the music becomes a map and the listener becomes the explorer.”
How the treasure hunt works (brief): The nine clues are encoded in the recordings; solutions come from studying the music and thinking outside the box. A basic working knowledge of music notation and ciphers is necessary. The full set points to a physical object hidden in the continental U.S. The first participant to retrieve the object and submit the required proof, as instructed on the album site, will be verified and awarded $10,000. Timeline, rules, eligibility, and redemption instructions: https://www.cipheralbum.com. A short explainer video: https://youtu.be/4fKNoYNLFz4.
Availability: “Cipher” will be available on major streaming platforms, with physical editions via PHP Records. A press kit with hi-res assets is available to credentialed media on request at info@charlieportermusic.com.
Credits: “Cipher” was produced by Charlie Porter and was recorded by Sacha Müller at Dead Aunt Thelma Studios (July 3 and Nov. 13, 2022). It was mixed and mastered by Mike Marciano at Systems Two (Long Island, NY). Cover design and layout by Charlie Porter.
Street Date: Sept. 26, 2025
Radio Add Date: Sept. 16, 2025
Label / Catalog: PHP Records — PHP006
Distribution: Symphonic Distribution (Tampa, FL)
ABOUT CHARLIE PORTER
Charlie Porter is a GRAMMY Award–winning trumpeter and composer whose work spans jazz, classical, and crossover projects. He teaches trumpet at New York University and performs regularly in New York City.
ABOUT PHP RECORDS
PHP Records is an independent imprint founded by Charlie Porter to release artist-driven jazz and crossover projects.
PHP Records


