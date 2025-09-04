Zaner Ag Hedge Acquires Risk Management Commodities to Expand Risk Solutions for Farmers and Agribusinesses

Zaner Ag Hedge and Risk Management Commodities Joining Forces

The addition of RMC to Zaner brings together decades of commodity expertise, innovative analytics, and dedicated service to help farmers manage volatility.

With RMC joining the Zaner family, we are expanding not only our reach but also the depth of knowledge and resources we offer our clients” — Matthew Zaner, CEO of Zaner Ag Hedge

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zaner Ag Hedge, the premier provider of creative, custom hedging strategies and market intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Risk Management Commodities (RMC), a leading advisory firm specializing in grain marketing and risk mitigation. The acquisition strengthens Zaner’s ability to deliver tailored, data-driven strategies that empower producers, elevators, and agribusinesses across the United States.The addition of Risk Management Commodities to Zaner Ag Hedge brings together decades of commodity expertise, innovative analytics, and dedicated client service to help farmers manage volatility with confidence.“With RMC joining the Zaner family, we are expanding not only our reach but also the depth of knowledge and resources we offer our clients,” said Matt Zaner, CEO of Zaner Ag Hedge. “Together, we can provide an even broader spectrum of strategies to hedge and navigate uncertain markets.”Founded with a mission to help producers make sound, informed marketing decisions, Risk Management Commodities has built a reputation for personalized service and practical, actionable strategies. By integrating with Zaner Ag Hedge, RMC clients will gain access to enhanced resources, including:• Advanced Market Intelligence: Real-time commentary, analysis, and forecasting from Zaner’s team of experienced strategists and analysts like Ted Seifried and Karen Braun.• Tailored Hedging Strategies: Expanded tools to address price risk for corn, soybeans, wheat, livestock, and beyond.• Broader Client Support: A dedicated service team ensuring every producer receives timely, individualized attention.“I am very excited for RMC to join forces with Zaner Ag Hedge,” said Chuck Shelby, CEO of Risk Management Commodities. “RMC brings years of experience, and our farming background combined with Zaner’s knowledge and market research makes for a powerful combination!”Zaner Ag Hedge is a division of Zaner Financial Services, specializing in tailored hedging and market-intelligence solutions for grain producers, elevators, and agribusinesses nationwide. Leveraging decades of experience, advanced analytics, and dedicated client support, Zaner Ag Hedge empowers customers to manage price risk and make data-informed marketing decisions.

