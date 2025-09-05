AnimalZone® Travels to Meet the Cats of Kona Kat Cafe

Hawaii’s feline sanctuary blends healing, aloha, and adoption

KAILUA-KONA, HI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Animal lovers are invited to tune in this Saturday to AnimalZone® , the weekly national television show celebrating animals and the people who love them, for a visit to The Big Island of Hawaii and the Kona Kat Café. This special feline haven is a healing experience for cats and visitors alike. Founder Jenny Hulen, who grew up on a farm in Zimbabwe surrounded by geese, horses, chickens, dogs, cats—and even the occasional lion—was inspired after visiting a cat café in Ireland. Trading in her career as a physical therapist, she embraced a new kind of healing: the comfort and joy of cats.“I created this cafe for the cats, and for people too,” says Hulen. “It’s a sanctuary for all, a truly relaxing space, as well as an adoption center dedicated to animal welfare.”Up to 20 resident cats greet the café visitors while they enjoy chilled drinks and cat-themed treasures that include T-shirts, socks, toys, macadamia nuts, and Kona coffee beans. Around 120 adoptions occur each year, many by tourists who simply can’t resist taking a little “aloha” home in the form of whiskers and purrs.In this week’s episode, viewers will meet the stars of the show, including Finn, the gentle giant Maine Coon–type; Davis, the café’s scene-stealing celebrity; Gigi, rescued from a beach area of North Kohala; and Piper, a rare Turkish Van cat with roots tracing back to the U.K.Since 2018, AnimalZonehas filmed more than 180 episodes in the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii, sharing uplifting stories that highlight the extraordinary bond between animals and humans.Animal Zone airs every Saturday on Cox Television's national network at 8:30 AM. California viewers can also catch it on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 PM. Full episodes can be viewed at www.animalzone.org For more information, visit: KonaKatCafe.com. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

