Molecule Systems and Lightsmith Launch DividendVPP™, Turning Virtual Power Plants from Cost Centers to Profit Centers
DividendVPP™ is the first end-to-end Virtual Power Plant platform that maximizes DER revenue through edge control, forecasting, and full-stack optimization.
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecule Systems and Lightsmith Energy today announced the launch of DividendVPP™, a fully managed Virtual Power Plant (VPP) service engineered to deliver up to 2–4x higher recurring revenue and cost savings from distributed energy resources (DERs).
As the distributed energy market faces shrinking margins, ITC phase-outs, and rising tariffs, DividendVPP™ provides a pathway to sustainable value creation that doesn’t rely on subsidies. The platform enables OEMs, system integrators, and developers to offer revenue-ready DER systems that actively participate in grid programs nationwide—without redesigns or costly custom integrations.
“Efficiency savings and grid revenue are no longer a bonus—they’re essential for project viability,” said Max Indelicato, COO of Lightsmith Energy. “DividendVPP™ is a revenue engine that combines advanced forecasting, optimized asset preparation, and real-time multi-program participation to ensure every watt is monetized at its highest potential.”
Developed jointly by Lightsmith’s forecasting and optimization team and Molecule’s edge-based DER orchestration platform, DividendVPP™ represents the next evolution of VPPs. Unlike access-only “VPP-ready” models, DividendVPP™ delivers true value stacking across front-of-the-meter and behind-the-meter opportunities, intelligently attributing every electron to its most profitable use — transforming VPP participation from a cost center into a revenue generator for OEMs.
DividendVPP™ delivers the complete stack:
Edge site control via plug-and-play gateway or embedded options
Full market access through partners such as Leap Energy, EnergyHub, and Enersponse
Real-time forecasting and multi-program optimization
Consent-driven settlements with built-in payouts
White-label delivery so OEMs and developers maintain customer ownership
“Most VPPs stop at market access. We designed DividendVPP™ around earnings,” said Adam Boucher, CEO of Molecule Systems. “When assets are prepared with precision forecasting and dispatched into the right program at the right time, revenue becomes repeatable, reliable, and scalable—not an afterthought.”
Now Available Nationwide
DividendVPP™ is offered as a U.S.-owned, FEOC-safe, white-label platform for battery OEMs, inverter manufacturers, and project developers. By combining Molecule Systems’ edge-based site control and integrations with Lightsmith Energy’s forecasting and optimization intelligence, DividendVPP™ shifts VPP participation from a cost center to a profit center — delivering compliance advantages, recurring revenue, and a new benchmark for the VPP 2.0 era.
To learn more, visit: www.DividendVPP.com
Press Inquiries:
Adam Boucher, CEO – Molecule Systems | adam@moleculesystems.com | (415) 627-7743
Max Indelicato, COO – Lightsmith Energy | max@lightsmith.energy | (774) 287-7332
Adam Boucher
Molecule Systems
adam@moleculesystems.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.